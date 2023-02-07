Politics
BBC chairman under new fire over Boris Johnson loan claims
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has been criticized by a UK parliamentary committee for helping Boris Johnson secure a personal loan of up to £800,000 shortly before the then Prime Minister recommended him for the post.
On Tuesday, MPs on the House of Commons Culture Committee slammed Sharp for contacting a businessman who wanted to help Johnson financially and for not being open with them before they signed off on his nomination two years ago.
Damian Green, Tory MP and acting chairman of the committee, told Sharp that by being as charitable as possible, he had made an error in judgement.
Sharp denied any wrongdoing and said he did not facilitate any financing for Johnson. The former Goldman Sachs banker said he put businessman Sam Blyth, who had approached him to assist the then Prime Minister, in touch with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and the UK’s highest ranking official, but only to ensure process was followed.
Sharp also acknowledged that before seeing Case, he had met Johnson and informed him that Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson, wanted to support him financially.
Kevin Brennan, Labor MP for Cardiff West, called the meeting with Johnson at a time when Sharps’ candidacy was being extraordinary.
Several MPs said that instead of making the introduction to Case, Sharp should have told Blyth he could have nothing to do with the case given his candidacy for the BBC.
It’s a bit of a banana republic, said John Nicolson, Scottish National Party MP for Ochil and South Perthshire.
The committee criticized Sharp for not alerting it during his pre-nomination hearing to his contact with Blyth. Candidates for this position were required to declare in their application any interest that could lead to a real or perceived conflict of interest.
Even though you don’t think you’ve done anything wrong… haven’t you thought… I should actually just mention that? asked Julie Elliott, Labor MP for Sunderland Central. It just doesn’t fit.
Sharp said he agreed with Case that because he only did an introduction, there was no conflict or potential conflict.
While the toughest questions for Sharp, who donated to the Conservative Party, came from opposition MPs, criticism from Green, a senior Tory, was also notable.
You took a step that would make the Prime Minister very personally grateful to you as you applied for a sensitive job that was in his gift [to give you] and you didn’t tell anyone, said Green.
Sharp was also asked about a Sunday Times report last month that the Cabinet Office officially told Johnson in a memo to stop asking Sharp for advice on his personal financial matters.
Sharp said he had not seen the memo but described it as an ambiguous construct open to misinterpretation. I never gave the prime minister [financial] advice.
Sharp expressed regret for the distraction the case had caused the BBC. I wish we weren’t where we are now, he added. I acted in good faith to ensure that the rules were followed… [but] I clearly underestimated how things could be seen.
Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross recused himself last week from an investigation his office is conducting into the Sharps’ appointment because he had met him on other occasions. Instead, it will be led by attorney Adam Heppinstall.
Sharp did not respond directly whether he would resign if Heppinstalls’ investigation concluded that his conflict of interest disclosures were inadequate. I need to see what the survey produces, he said.
