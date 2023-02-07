“I don’t know anything about his personal financial affairs” – The Hollywood Reporter





BBC chairman Richard Sharp defended himself against conflict of interest charges during a UK parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday. He appeared before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee after recent reports that he helped arrange a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson just weeks before the UK Prime Minister at the time would not recommend Sharp for his current role. to the British public broadcaster. With Sharp under fire, the BBC’s board then revealed it would investigate the matter. “I never gave any financial advice to the former prime minister,” Sharp said Tuesday, reiterating a previous statement on the matter. “I don’t know anything about his personal financial affairs,” he later added. “I didn’t facilitate a loan,” he also said when answering a question. “I believe I was appointed on merit,” Sharp also said at some point during Tuesday’s committee discussion. “Following recent media reports regarding your appointment as BBC chairman, the committee would like to invite you to appear before it,” acting committee chairman Damian Green wrote to Sharp. “The committee intends to cover the issues raised at your pre-nomination hearing and any developments since then.” THE Sunday time reported last month that the 66-year-old former Goldman Sachs banker Sharp, who has also been a donor to Johnson’s Conservative party, was involved in setting up a guarantor for a loan of up to £800,000 ($990,000) for former Prime Minister Johnson after he had reached the final stages of the BBC Pulpit recruitment process. Sharp has previously said it “just connects” people. “There is no conflict,” he maintained, pointing out that he “no longer had any involvement”. A representative for Johnson said he had not received financial advice from Sharp. A BBC spokesman said: ‘The BBC has no role in recruiting the president, and any matters are a matter for the government. Sharp also previously said: “Our work at the BBC is rooted in trust. Although the appointment of the President of the BBC is solely a matter for the Government, I want to ensure that all the appropriate guidelines have been followed. The British opposition had called for an investigation, with Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds writing to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards asking for “an urgent inquiry into the facts of this case”.

