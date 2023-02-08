Exclusive: US intelligence assessment documents Chinese spy balloon incident under Trump





A US military intelligence report from last year focused on China’s use of high-altitude balloons mentioned sightings in Hawaii and Florida during the Trump presidency, according to an excerpt from the report reviewed by CNN.

The April 2022 report, titled People’s Republic of China High Altitude Balloon, found that a Chinese spy balloon circled the world in 2019 while Donald Trump was president at an altitude of around 65,000 feet. and drifted past Hawaii and through Florida before continuing its journey, the US Air Force document says.

The Air Force intelligence report is the first indication that the US military was aware of Chinese spy balloons long before the latest incident.

However, the documents do not tell when US officials first became aware of the Chinese flights or what they assessed regarding their purpose.

Air Force assessment obtained by CNN says a spy balloon was launched and controlled by China in 2019, showing the country was capable of flying a high-altitude balloon around the world as early as the Trump administration.

China has deployed several HABs [high altitude balloons] which can operate at 65,000 feet and 328,000 feet for months at a time, the rating adds.

The news comes as Trump administration officials have wondered in recent days how Chinese spy balloons could have similarly crossed the United States under their surveillance without their knowledge, as the Biden administration has said. and senior defense officials.

Early in the Biden administration, a Chinese spy balloon briefly transited the continental United States, as acknowledged by US officials.

CNN earlier reported that three suspected Chinese surveillance balloons drifted over the continental United States during Trump’s tenure.

The U.S. military had a domain awareness gap that allowed the other three balloons to transit undetected, the Pentagon general in charge of providing air and missile defense over North America said Monday.

Every day, as Commander of NORAD, it is my responsibility to detect threats against North America. I’ll tell you, we didn’t detect those threats, said General Glen VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, when asked about the other three balloons.

And that’s a domain knowledge gap that we need to understand, but I don’t want to go into the details.

VanHerck added that after the fact, the intelligence community was able to gather intelligence from additional means that made us aware of these balloons that previously approached North America or transited through North America. .

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said Monday that old surveillance balloons were discovered early in the Biden administration because Biden ordered the intelligence community to increase to the both our vigilance and the means we deployed to be able to detect Chinese spy efforts against the United States.

Because the intelligence community has made it a priority under the leadership of President Biden, we have increased our surveillance of our territorial airspace, we have increased our ability to detect things that the Trump administration could not detect, Sullivan said.

And were also able to go back and look at the historic models. And that led us to understand that during the Trump administration, as you said, there were multiple instances where surveillance balloons crossed American airspace and American territory, he said. added.

