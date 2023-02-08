Jokowi pushes bill on confiscation of assets and restrictions on currency transactions





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is pushing for the Criminal Acts Forfeiture of Assets Bill (RUU) to be enacted immediately. The President also called for deliberations on the Currency Transactions Restrictions Bill to begin immediately. This was stated by Jokowi during a press conference at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (02/07/2023). The President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Attorney General ST Burhanuddin and KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri. Read also : Jokowi orders the OJK to examine those who like to “fry” Jokowi stressed that the government’s commitment to eradicating corruption has never wavered. Prevention efforts, Jokowi said, are also carried out with the aim of building a transparent and accountable system of government and public services. “The government continues to develop electronic systems, such as permits unique online submission and buying e-catalogs,” Jokowi said. He added that in terms of prosecution, the government would continue to pursue and seize the assets of BLBI’s uncooperative debtors. Law enforcement officials have also taken strong action in mega-corruption cases, such as the Jiwasraya and Asabri cases. Read also : Tommy Suharto and Jiwasraya’s assets are hard to sell, you know the value Jokowi also reminded law enforcement officials not to discriminate and be selective in the judicial process. In this regard, Jokowi stressed, the government does not interfere in law enforcement. “I urge that the Criminal Acts Forfeiture of Assets Bill be enacted immediately. And deliberations on the Currency Transactions Restrictions Bill will begin immediately,” Jokowi said. Read also : APP Ministry Calls PPRT Bill the Solution to Ending Women’s Violence On this occasion, the Head of State also underlined that the Indonesian presidency of the G20 had agreed that the priority agenda of eradicating corruption would continue to be implemented. “And, as ASEAN chair, Indonesia will strengthen its commitment to rooting out corruption and law enforcement in the region,” Jokowi said. Publisher: Jauhari Mahardhika ([email protected])

