In latest low blow, Donald Trump amplifies attack calling Ron DeSantis a ‘groomer’





Ron DeSantis continues to come under attack from former President Donald Trump as indications mount the two are on a collision course next year.

Trump used his personal social media platform, Truth Social, to throw fresh mud at the Florida governor, including accusations that DeSantis was engaging in “grooming” behavior.

Trump began the barrage by “re-checking” a message incorporating a tweet from 2018 urging that the election be “triggered” in favor of DeSantis and Rick Scott, who were each in close elections in November. In another truth, the former president answered a rhetorical question about the then MP’s vote against the “border wall” in 2018.

“Wow, if I had known I wouldn’t have endorsed him (and he should have quit the race, down 35 points!),” Trump argued, alluding to frequently told stories of how DeSantis begged him for his approval, apparently with “tears streaming from his eyes”, and said he would have quit the gubernatorial race had it not been for it.

This material is well established, as the followers of this unilateral flame war know. But on Tuesday, the former president opened a sordid new line of attack, focusing on a photograph dating back to the governor’s short-lived career as a teacher at a college-preparatory academy, where he allegedly fraternized with students.

The former president double-checked a poster commenting on a photo of DeSantis and former students.

“Ron DeSantis used to have a ‘drink’ party with his students when he was a high school teacher. Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them sure sounds pretty rude and ephebophilic,” the description continued.

Trump replied, “No way?”

Then a second re-truthon a post with text over the image that read, “Here’s Ron DeSanctimonious prepping high school girls with booze as a teacher.”

“It’s not Ron, is it?” He would never do such a thing! Trump responded sarcastically.

The timing seems more than coincidental, amid news that DeSantis’ allies are forming a super PAC ahead of a scheduled race for the White House beginning later this year.

Trump had taken nearly a week of attacks on DeSantis, with the latest barrage coming in early February, when he took to his Truth Social account to smack DeSantis as a globalist and RINO (Republican in name only) .

THANKS. The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who quickly shut down Florida and even its beaches. I loved vaccines and wasted a lot of money on testing. How quickly people forget!

Trump also revisited the truth, similar to the re-tweet on Twitter, various messages of support, such as President Trump will destroy DeSantis in the primary, people need to research it (sic), DeSantis is fake and globalist, and reminds that the then congressman voted for resolutions that would raise the retirement age to 70.

You have to go back and look at his story. You will change your mind (sic). It’s a RINO. An opposition paid to prevent Trump from saving America. A vote for DeSantis is a vote for the establishment, read a missive from a Trump supporter that the former president encouraged.

Trump also offered a rebuttal to DeSantis’ claims that Florida voters had offered a verdict in re-electing him in 2022 by massive margins.

Remember, I was 233-20 halfway through and got 1.2 million more votes than Ron DeSanctimonious in the great state of Florida. Plus, 12 million MORE votes in 2020 than in 2016, and won!

Prior to that, Trump released a video of then-Congressman DeSantis citing former House Speaker Paul Ryan as a role model, continuing a barrage of invective against the so-called globalist governor.

DeSantis hasn’t offered similar attacks, attempting to stay above the fray when forced to respond to Trump’s prods, such as at a recent press conference in southwest Florida when the governor avoided attacking Trump by name.

What I would simply say is this: I get out of bed, I have people attacking me from every angle, this has been happening for many, many years, DeSantis said.

If you take on a crisis situation like COVID, the good thing is if you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions. You must steer this ship. And the good thing is that people are able to pass judgment on that, whether they re-elect you or not.

It’s about as passionate as DeSantis’ credentials. In fact, the governor appeared to curry favor with Trump during a ‘defamation’ roundtable earlier Tuesday, during which he offered fresh condemnation of the ‘Russia collusion hoax’ which Trump was accused. DeSantis had spent his last two years in Congress defending Trump against those allegations, which the former president says helped him endorse DeSantis against Adam Putnam.

