Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets a SOTU spotlight. Trump gets the assertion.





Most Republicans clearly haven’t been hurt by their association with Trump, said Saul Anuzis, former Michigan Republican Party chairman. They probably even took advantage of it.

The delivery of the State of the Union response is, by most accounts, a dreadful concert, filled with political trappings. The most memorable speeches are remembered for all the wrong reasons: a bit of spit on the lips, a frantic search for a bottle of water at the next table.

But getting tapped for the answer is always an honor. And that gives some insight into the tendency of the opposition party at that particular moment. When Sanders delivers his speech, it will be a healthy reminder that Trump’s impact on the GOP is likely to last for generations, even as many Republicans say they are ready to walk away from him.

Kevin McCarthy, my Kevin, as Trump once called him, will stand behind Biden during his speech. Attending will be members of Congress, including Ryan Zinke of Montana, a Trump-era interior secretary, and Max Miller of Ohio, a former Trump aide. Ronna McDaniel, who went so far as to drop the last name to stay in Trump’s good graces, was re-elected as chair of the Republican National Committee last month.

Several former Trump administration officials are set to run for president, including Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley. Even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now Trump’s main rival for the Republican presidential nomination, has Trump to thank for the accolade. He would likely be a little-known former congressman if he hadn’t indulged Trump in his 2018 gubernatorial primary.

Indeed, DeSantis may have provided the role model for Sanders to follow. Then-Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam had roamed GOP circles and seemed likely to win the party’s nomination before DeSantis caught Trump’s attention with his frequent Fox News hits for defend his presidency.

None of the Republican politicians profiting from Trump-adjacent hikes are devoid of their own selling points. Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, enjoyed a lineage recognizable to conservatives in her home state. And selecting her to respond to Biden on Tuesday could help Republicans reconnect with suburban women, who fled the GOP in the Trump era. In an appeal to Latinos, with whom Trump has made modest gains during his tenure, Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona will provide a response in Spanish.

Announcing the two lawmakers’ appearances, House GOP conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican whose own MAGA conversion elevated her stature in Congress, said on Twitter that the GOP embodies the American dream.

But within the Republican Party, there is also another dream in the post-Trump era: to build Trump’s fervor to prominence, then after two impeachments, Trump’s loss of the White House in 2020 and a disappointing midterm life make it something more.

Sanders, said John Thomas, a Republican strategist who leads a pro-DeSantis super PAC, was able to navigate Trump’s world and come out the other side.

He described her as charting a roadmap to success in the post-Trump Republican Party.

Prior to joining the Trump White House, Sanders was a fairly standard political operative. She worked for several campaigns, including her fathers, and was not considered a die-hard MAGA fan. But she embraced the role, fought aggressively with the press and earned Trump’s trust in the process. It was her experience in that position that she relied heavily on when she entered the GOP primary last year, as much as she did on her political line.

It’s not just that [Sanders] was literally the voice of Donald Trump in those heady early days, but it also goes by the name of Huckabee, and conservative Republican primary voters know Huckabee’s name, said Janine Parry, who leads the Arkansas Poll, a survey hosted at the University of Arkansas in Sanders’ home state. She is an old school Republican but not an old school Republican. Shes Trump but not Trump-Republican She kinda straddles two worlds.

And how does a Republican overlap them? Right now, Sanders is doing what a lot of Republicans do by declaring a fondness for Trump while sidestepping any questions about whether they want him to be president again.

I love the president, Sanders said on Fox News last month, when asked if she would support Trumps 2024 campaign. However, she said, right now my focus isn’t 2024, it’s is here in Arkansas.

In a statement announcing her State of the Union pledge, Sanders said she would contrast the GOP’s optimistic view for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats. It’s still early in his post-Trump career. And as the opinion editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said over the weekend, she has never held elected office of any kind before.

What exactly recommends her to be, for one night, the flag bearer of the national Republican Party? wrote the editor, Greg Harton.

Eventually, however, Sanders will have a post-Trump record. She is already starting to assemble one. On her first day as governor, she signed an executive order banning the use of the term Latinx in state government documents and issued other directives involving critical race theory and TikTok all measures. that appeal to conservatives.

She’s not sitting in an office waiting for the phone to ring for people to ask her how she feels about an issue, said Robert Coon, a Republican strategist based in Little Rock, Ark. Shes runs a state.

Trump may have raised her profile, Coon added, but ultimately, like everyone who gets to the other side of their Trump experience, she will forge her own record. Don’t get me wrong, it’s about her, Coon said. She is extremely talented. She understands politics. She is incredibly smart.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/07/sarah-huckabee-sanders-sotu-trump-affirmation-00081453 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos