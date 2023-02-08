Jokowi wipes out bad Corruption Perceptions Index score





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said at a press conference at the State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday that Indonesia’s low Corruption Perceptions Index (KPI) 2022 score will not affect the Indonesia’s investment climate. He played down the poor score, arguing that investors would focus more on the internal rate of return rather than public sector corruption. However, he acknowledged that there will be consequences in terms of investments due to the low score. “Because investors see the magnitude of an IRR, that’s usually the case,” the chairman said at the Feb. 7 press conference. “But would that have an effect? ​​Yes.” Jokowi also announced that he had held two meetings devoted exclusively to the Corruption Perceptions Index. He pledged that the meeting will produce reports that will serve as guidelines for future improvements. As reported on Monday, the President summoned National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Chairman Firli Bahuri and Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin to the meeting. Transparency International Indonesia (TII) released its Corruption Perceptions Index, in which Indonesia fell from 38 points in 2021 to 34 points in 2022. Prior to the publication of this report, a number of state ministers had issued controversial statements that gave the impression that the government has not fully supported efforts to eradicate corruption in Indonesia. Interior Minister Tito Karnavian also earlier made a public statement urging authorities not to investigate regional leaders. Tito and Luhut’s statements drew heavy criticism from the public. Mahfud said he would meet the president again in the next three days to invite state officials and organizations that are actively contributing to the country’s corruption eradication efforts. FAJAR PEBRIANTO Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

