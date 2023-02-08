Boris Johnson urges Rishi Sunak to press ahead with controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda

Boris Johnson last night urged Rishi Sunak to press ahead with the Rwandan plan as he warned Labor had ‘no idea’ on how to stop small boat crossings.

In a rare intervention in the House of Commons, the former prime minister said those who oppose the sending of illegal migrants to Rwanda are “completely wrong” to “bathe” the country.

Mr Johnson won cheers from his backbench colleagues when he told MPs during Home Office Questions that Labor had no plans to tackle Channel migrants.

He said: “Is it not obvious from today’s exchanges that many of those who oppose the UK-Rwanda partnership for migration and economic development have no idea of ​​Rwanda, have probably never been there and are totally wrong to condescend and denigrate Rwanda the way they do?

“And above all, they don’t have the shadow of an idea on how to solve the problem of cross-Channel gangs putting people in danger.

“And the difference between us and them is that we have a plan and they don’t.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman added: ‘Labour complains and they sit on the sidelines, they criticize and vote against all the measures we have proposed.

“What I urge them to do is support our bill, take back control of our borders and support the British people.”

He came amid a row between MPs over whether Britain should leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

It was reported over the weekend that Mr Sunak was prepared to pull Britain out of the ECHR if judges in Strasbourg thwarted his plans to toughen UK asylum rules.

The Sunday Times said the Prime Minister was taking a tough stance after being warned that 65,000 illegal migrants are expected to arrive this year.

But Mr Sunak was accused of ‘willy waving’ by a former Tory minister as MPs debated the Prime Minister’s position on a WhatsApp group, according to leaked messages.

Jackie Doyle-Price reportedly said that “willy waving to quit the ECHR would do nothing”, adding: “Abiding by the law should never be a topic of debate for a conservative”.

But another Tory MP in the group, Jonathan Gullis, urged Mr Sunak to pull Britain out of the ECHR if necessary.

He told the Mail: ‘If we are to find ourselves held up by the European courts despite the fact that our UK Parliament and our UK courts approve of the policy, we must walk away from it.’

And Sir John Hayes, the former Home Secretary, said he would support his departure from the ECHR, but the priority was to tackle the small craft problem quickly.

It is believed that around 40 Conservative MPs will vote against leaving the ECHR. One of them warned that it would be a “political gamble”.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary are finalizing plans for legislation that will prevent illegal migrants from seeking asylum.

It will be unveiled in weeks and officials say it will take Britain to the ‘limits’ of what is legally possible under international law.

Downing Street yesterday said the plans would be ‘in line’ with the ECHR and insisted there were ‘no plans’ for a withdrawal.