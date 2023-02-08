President Joko Widodo accompanied by Vice President H. Maruf Amin attends NU 1st Century Summit Reception





Editor:

rahmat| Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin accompanied President Joko Widodo to the opening of the 1st Century NU reception in Sidoarjo, East Java. Photo: Presidential Secretariat — SUMEKS.CO, This is the pride of 1st Century Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) peak reception at Gelora Delta Stadium, Sidoarjo, East Java (East Java), Tuesday (07/02/2023), 07:00 WIB. Vice President (Wapres) KH Ma’ruf Amin and President Joko Widodo were able to attend the summit of the event. This reception was opened by President Joko Widodo who was present with Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo. According to the President, as the largest Islamic organization in the world, NU deserves to contribute to building world civilization. “NU as the largest Islamic organization in the world. And worthy of contributing to the international community. And the government truly appreciates the efforts of PBNU to help build a better and nobler global civilization,” he said. The President also appreciated NU for 1 century for helping the Indonesian government to protect the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. He explained that this Islamic organization is deeply rooted in the society and has maintained the resilience of the community in the face of various challenges. READ ALSO: Muhammadiyah counts the results, the 1st Ramadan falls on March 23, 2023 Faced with the covid pandemic, faced with being hit by radical movements. “Including protection from identity politics and extremism,” he said. Yes, the NU Centenary Commemoration which was also hosted by Banten Province of NU Regional Headquarters (PWNU) in Jakarta on Tuesday (02/07/2023) practically emphasized that NU must transform and s adapt to the times. “Entering a new era, NU must be able to transform and adapt to changing times, developments that bring various challenges,” he said. The Vice President further stated that the transformation and adaptation according to the times has been achieved since the founding of this organization. For this reason, he asked all NU members to continue to contribute in accordance with the challenges of the times they face. READ ALSO: LD PBNU’s recommendations to ban the spread of Wahhabism begin to be answered by netizens Source:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sumeks.disway.id/read/654590/presiden-joko-widodo-di-dampingi-wapres-h-maruf-amin-hadiri-resepsi-puncak-1-abad-nu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos