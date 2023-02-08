Trump Now Suggests Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile – Rolling Stone





The 2024 Republican primary isn’t going to get ugly, it already is

Donald Trump recently stepped up his attacks on Ron DeSantis ahead of a possible Republican primary showdown in 2024. We’re not going to lie, we figured it would take the former president at least a few more months before he started to accuse the governor of Florida of pedophilia.

Trump did just that on Tuesday, however, by sharing a few posts on Truth Social claiming to show DeSantis “preparing high school girls with booze as a teacher.”

“It’s not Ron, is it?” Trump wrote, sarcastically. “He would never do such a thing!”

The New York Times reported last year on DeSantis’ time as a teacher at Darlington School in northwest Georgia. The report notes that several students described DeSantis as “a frequent presence at parties” with seniors from the school. “When I was 18, I remember thinking, ‘What are you doing here, man?'” a former student told The Times.

The photo Trump shared on Tuesday was originally published in 2021 by a Democratic blog called The Hill Reporter, which noted that the girls in the photo were elderly when it was taken in 2002.

Trump’s line of attack comes as DeSantis seeks to establish himself as the Republican Party’s chief culture warrior, in part by stoking fear of pedophiles and groomers. The governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits discussing gender identity in the lower grades of Florida public schools, has been widely marketed as an anti-groomer bill, with the idea being that educators had “groomed” young children for sex. . DeSantis publicist Christina Pushaw last year accused then-bill opponents of being groomers themselves, and right-wing activists quickly swooped down on Disney after the society has come out against the legislation. DeSantis is still trying to punish Disney for this.

Trump’s posts to Truth Social on Tuesday come amid a torrent of attacks on the governor. The former president recently called DeSantis a “globalist” and a friend of Jeb Bush, while accusing him of bowing to pressure to implement Covid-19 mitigation measures near the start of the pandemic. He also complained that DeSantis should be loyal given that it was Trump’s endorsement that helped him win his gubernatorial race in 2018. “Ron DeSantis got elected because of me. He didn’t nothing. He was dead. He was quitting the race. He came and he begged me. He begged me,” Trump told Hugh Hewitt last week. “He said if you approve of me , I will win. Tears were streaming from his eyes. He said if you approve of me, I will win.

