The Growth Club is moving further away from Trump





WASHINGTON The Club for Growth, a conservative anti-tax group that has spent nearly $150 million over the past two election cycles, invited half a dozen potential Republican presidential candidates to its annual donor retreat this month. next, but not Donald J. Trump.

In a meeting with reporters on Monday, David McIntosh, chairman of the group, said the Republican chances of winning back the White House next year would be diminished if Mr. Trump was again at the top of the ticket and that he hoped introduce Republican donors to other possibilities.

The party should be open to another candidate, Mr McIntosh said, suggesting Republicans had already lost too many elections with Mr Trump as the face of the party.

Mr. Trump and the Washington-based Club for Growth have been frequent foils during the 2022 midterms, backing opposing candidates in some high-profile primary contests, including Senate races in Ohio. and Pennsylvania. When the group began campaigning last year against JD Vance, Mr Trump’s pick in Ohio, the former president ordered an aide to send a vulgar message to Mr McIntosh.

On the eve of Mr. Trump’s presidential announcement in November, the group released an internal poll that showed the former president was tracking Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida with Republican primary voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. . (Mr. Trump is the only declared candidate in the race so far, but President Biden is expected to seek re-election.)

Mr McIntosh insisted there was no personal animosity guiding the group’s interest in seeking another option for the 2024 nomination. Instead, he said Mr Trump had proved toxic among general election voters, adding that Republicans lost elections in 2018, 2020 and 2022 under the watch of former presidents.

Mr Trumps among Republicans dipped in opinion polls in November and December. As well as being widely blamed for the Republicans’ disappointing midterm season, he was also roundly criticized after hosting a private dinner a week after his campaign announcement with Kanye West, who has been exposed for making statements anti-Semites, and Nick Fuentes, an avowed anti-Semite and prominent young white supremacist.

He flagged less than stellar fundraising in his first campaign finance report last week, another signal that his grip on some conservatives may be loosening. And the donor network created by billionaire industrial brothers Charles G. and David H. Koch is poised to get involved in the 2024 presidential primaries, in a bid to turn the page on Mr. Trump.

Still, Mr. Trump remains the frontrunner for his party’s presidential nomination, and his typical fundraising strength lies in small donors. And, should he win his third consecutive nomination, Mr. McIntosh said his group would support Mr. Trump against Mr. Biden in 2024. During Mr. Trump’s presidential bid in 2016, the Club for Growth stood at first opposed to him, but eventually got on board.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump declined to comment and instead pointed to three social media posts two weeks ago in which the former president repeatedly attacked the club, including one that both called the group and Mr. DeSantis of globalists.

On Monday, Mr. McIntosh praised Mr. DeSantis and provided reporters with an internal poll that showed the Florida governor beating Mr. Trump in a one-on-one primary matchup, but trailing. when the poll included a broader hypothetical field of seven candidates. Mr DeSantis, who won re-election last year, did not say whether he would run for president in 2024.

Mr. McIntosh said Mr. DeSantis was invited to his group’s donor retreat, along with the five other potential non-Trump candidates in his group poll: former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, the former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

Mr. McIntosh declined to say whether any other candidates had accepted invitations to the retreat, which is expected to be held in Florida, where both Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis live.

Mr. McIntosh said Republicans underperformed last year partly because of abortion concerns, but also partly because of Mr. Trump. He said former presidents’ insistence on promoting candidates who repeated his lies about the 2020 election had baffled voters, who viewed Republican candidates as future assets.

Trump was on the ballot, Mr. McIntosh said. So I fear that when we go into a general election, if Trump is the nominee, they may take some of the Republican votes.

Asked if he thinks Mr. Trump could beat Mr. Biden, Mr. McIntosh replied: Anything is possible.

The last three elections show that he lost, he added.

