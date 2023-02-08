It’s hard to grasp the reality that Donald Trump has always been president





WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: US President Donald Trump delivers a statement at the Diplomatic… [+] White House Reception Room on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed during a military operation in northwestern Syria. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On MSNBC Tuesday morning, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough joked about Donald Trump, saying it’s really hard, even a few years later, to grasp the reality that this man was ever president of the UNITED STATES. I mean, god, just…

The comment came as the Morning Joe panel reacted to revelations in a forthcoming book by former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who writes that First Lady Melania Trump was in the Situation Room during the 2019 raid. which resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr. al-Baghdadi. His presence was unexpected to say the least, Miller writes, according to a copy of the memoir seen by The Hill. I wondered how it would play out in the press if we learned that the first lady had come to attend a major military operation.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: In this photo provided by the White House, President Donald J…. [+] Trump is joined by Vice President Mike Pence (2nd L), National Security Advisor Robert OBrien (L), Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (2nd R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley in the Situation Room of the White House October 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. The president was monitoring developments as US special operations forces closed in on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis’ compound in Syria with a mission to kill or capture the terrorist. (Photo by Shealah Craighead/The White House via Getty Images)

Getty Images

According to Miller, it was Melania Trump who recommended the Trump administration release a story about the hero dog that took part in the al-Baghdadi raid and cornered the ISIS leader. You should talk about the dog, Mrs. Trump told the president in the Situation Room, according to Miller. Everyone loves dogs.

MSNBC aired a 2019 clip of President Trump talking about the raid, where he greeted the dog, as they call it. I call him a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog. Mr Trump went on to describe the raid, saying they did a lot of shooting and a lot of blasting, even without crossing the front door. You know, you’d think you were walking through the door. If you’re a normal person, you say, knock, knock, can I come in?

After the clip, co-host Mike Brzezinskihand to his face in an expression of disbelief oh, my God. Scarborough, laughing, mimes the President: I call that a dog! I call that a dog! Go through the front door! Just like normal people go through…

Incredible, said Scarborough. Incredible but there it is. And really, found out that the crisis room Melania had just walked in, started giving advice on dogs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjoyella/2023/02/07/msnbcs-joe-scarborough-hard-to-grasp-the-reality-donald-trump-was-ever-president/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

