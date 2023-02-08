The rape case of E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump prepares for trial





Trying to smooth over a historically strained relationship with the presiding judge, former president Donald Trump’s new lawyer has vowed there will be no delay tactics while awaiting trial in the rape case of the writer E. Jean Carroll.

“If you say start tomorrow, I’ll be ready,” promised Trump’s new star attorney Joe Tacopina, who previously represented former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, rapper Jay-Z, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, New York State Senator Hiram Monserrate, and Kimberley Guilfoyle.

Despite this claim, Tacopina asked for a “weeks, not months” deferment, to be present for the birth of her first grandchild.

He also wanted more time to consider Carroll’s claim for emotional damages, to assess the lawsuit’s claims that the ‘music stopped’ and the ‘lights went out’ after Trump allegedly sexually assaulted her in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the middle. -1990s.

Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has repeatedly criticized Trump’s former lawyer Alina Habba for what he called blocking, has indicated he trusts Trump’s latest attorney.

“To say we have no problem is a gross understatement,” Kaplan said.

But Kaplan added that the case had a story.

“But things keep happening in this case, the case involving your client, and I should consider that as well,” the judge added.

Hours after the hearing, Kaplan granted Tacopina the requested adjournment, but not the length of time he wanted. The trial has been postponed for a week until April 25, according to the judge’s order.

Now entering its fourth year, Carroll’s litigation began its long and winding road in Manhattan Supreme Court in 2019. She then accused Trump of defamation after responding to his sexual assault allegations by telling reporters, ” she’s not my type.” Then-Attorney General Bill Barr tried to intervene in the case, arguing that a sitting president could not be held responsible for statements he made in office. His successor Merrick Garland took the same position, which was rejected at first instance but continues to loom over a pending appeal.

In the past, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan has argued and a federal judge has agreed that Trump’s numerous preliminary challenges resembled delaying tactics. She added that she was quite willing to submit her client to a medical examination, but suggested that the opposing lawyer would not disclose what this entails.

“We are not refusing to offer our client an IME,” said Carroll’s attorney, who shares a last name with the judge but is not related to him.

She added that such a psychological profile is not like “examining someone’s knee”.

Whatever the fate of this defamation suit, Carroll’s other lawsuit will likely go to trial because it concerns Trump’s alleged actions before and after his tenure as president. After New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, Carroll took advantage of that law’s temporary suspension of the statute of limitations to directly confront the rape allegations. The lawsuit charges Trump with committing six felonies under the New York Penal Code, by penetrating her without her consent.

Shortly before Tuesday’s proceedings, changes were underway to Trump’s legal team, but what happened has been disputed. Carroll’s lawyers wrote a letter to the court saying that Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, had decided to step aside, shortly after she faced a nearly $1 million penalty order in another affair. Habba denied this as “fake news” in a phone interview with Law&Crime, saying emphatically, “I’m not stepping down.” She acknowledged in a letter, however, that Trump’s legal team was in “transition.”

Tacopina resolved the controversy in court, saying Habba remains at their defense table.

“Is Mrs. Habba going to stay in the business or not?”

“Yes,” Tacopina said.

But Tacopina signaled there would be changes under his leadership. Habba once earned Trump’s rebuke by ridiculing his opposing counsel’s argument as “idiot.”

Judge Kaplan began the proceedings by warning the lawyers to make “personal charges”.

Tacopina appeared to take the warning to heart, putting a warning ahead of mild criticism from Carroll’s legal team.

“It’s not a personal attack,” he said. By the way, we respect everyone at this table.

Tacopina reportedly made statements critical of the former president. When he represented a Jan. 6 rioter linked to the assault of the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Tacopina partly blamed his client’s crimes on the feverish tone created by Trump’s lies about the Washington election. 2020.

A climate of mass hysteria fueled by the spread of misinformation about the 2020 election from the highest levels has resulted in a visceral powder keg ready to ignite, Tacopina said, as Politico reports.

Legal outlet Above the Law said the remark made Tacopina an “odd choice” for Trump’s top civilian advocate.

