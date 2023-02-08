Forget Liz Truss. Boris Johnson is the rival Rishi Sunak should fear in 2023

Liz Truss’ comeback essay was maybe 4,000 words long, but there was no room for the word she finds the hardest to say. sorry he obviously missed him Sunday Telegraph article, a fact not lost on several Tory MPs with voters facing mortgage misery this spring.

Truss’ lengthy explanation of his catastrophically short premiership wasn’t so much a mea culpa as a can I tell you why I was right all along? The political equivalent of Frank Sinatras My Way, former prime ministers’ attitude to regrets was that the shed had a few, but again too few to mention.

Instead of showing the contrition that is a prerequisite for a proper hearing, Truss had only two regrets: that his government had become a scapegoat for rising global interest rates and that I had not been in able to implement my full program.

What Truss seems to forget is that My path is a popular tune sung at funerals. And with many MPs thinking Trussonomics’ death requires the least amount of public mourning possible, his defiant tone only serves to remind millions of the horrors of last fall.

His last interview with The spectator magazine can show his state of stubborn denial in an even more gruesome technicolor, and unlike a Telegraph article it will be very clippable on social networks. Every time she opens her mouth it’s a gift for us, a Labor MP told me.

As Prime Minister, Truss said: No, I don’t regret it. On mortgage misery, she said: I don’t think it’s fair to blame interest [rate] stands up to what we have done. Nowhere was it admitted that it was the free markets, the markets she says she believes in, that delivered the most damning verdict on her reign.

While many Tories think it’s too early for any kind of Truss stimulus, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have been busy grooming backbench MPs that it’s too early for serious tax cuts. An income tax cut, the pre-election desire of many conservatives, seems nailed to the budget for the next few years.

A fair assessment of Trusss’ reign and his final defense record would include the good, the bad, and the ugly. The ugliest was the 45p tax break for the rich, while the most unforgivable was the unfunded promises and lack of independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility. [the clue is in its name] which spooked the markets.

All of this buried the good, which included at least the beginning of a plan to address childcare, streamline infrastructure planning and accept that migration could benefit the economy. Above all, she managed to help businesses through the winter with help with energy bills that Rishi Sunak had avoided.

More than Notice

Of course, as the backlash to Truss’s intervention showed, her problem is that many Tory MPs think she’s so toxic to the party brand that she undermines the very causes she espouses, including including the good ones. I think the party is saying, don’t come back, we’re all in deep therapy and we’re doing pretty well to forget about you, that’s how a senior MP put it.

But there’s a political juggernaut who’s far better at pulling off the Jedi spirit’s trick of erasing voters’ memories of the bad things while focusing on the good things. Yes, Boris Johnson continues to be popular among certain groups of key voters and is already trading nostalgia for the highlights of his reign.

Johnson’s record on low taxes is as erratic as the rest of his time in government (remember the rise of National Insurance was something he trumpeted alongside Sunak), but he doesn’t. is nothing if not a superb seller. While Truss risks destroying the very idea of ​​tax cuts for a generation, his predecessor knows how to speak the language of the little guy who wants to keep money in his pocket.

In many ways, it was the gap between Truss’s rarefied world of right-wing think tanks and voters that was its greatest failure. Johnson has in the past shown he has a knack for tapping into the mainstream, using the NHS to sell Brexit and his One Nation end-of-austerity speech to win a general election.

Even now, Johnson’s allies can point to Labor’s current huge poll lead and compare it to when he was in power. He warned in his resignation speech that we were in fact only a handful of points behind in the polls, even at mid-term, and it is true that Keir Starmers’ lead was only 3 % last March and only 5% in June.. Now it’s 20 regular points.

That’s why, with defeat looming in May’s local elections, Johnson is a much bigger threat to Sunak than Truss ever will be. The longer the overwhelming poll odds drag on, the more the conservatives’ patience with Sunak is likely to be shattered. Nothing concentrates the minds of Conservative MPs more than the prospect of annihilation. They may think that a short, sharp campaign led by Big Dog will at least give them a fighting chance.

Many Labor believe another leadership coup would further confirm to voters that the Conservative Party has lost its mind, with its MPs an ungovernable populace whose disunity will forever prevent them from answering bread-and-butter questions.

Yet there is a strong current of thought among some Labor MPs who also genuinely fear a Johnson return. They garnered the same comments from home as their Tory colleagues in the Red Wall areas, with the 2019 Labor-Tory switchers saying they would only vote Conservative again if they brought Boris back.

A veteran Labor MP even told me he suspected a restored Johnson might attempt a snap election in October. Saying I was wrong about some things but I got you Brexit, I did my best on Covid and I was right about Putin. Give me a new mandate to complete the job. And unlike us, he keeps it simple.

The fact that we would be hoarding voters in Holborn and St Pancras is totally irrelevant when Boris can help them retain seats in the north. When my constituents hear us say tax the rich, they think they’re going to tax me next? When we talk about the poor, they think they don’t care about me. Boris is a roll of the dice, but he could make it the biggest party [in a hung Parliament].

Add to that that Johnson can sell green jobs in the Red Wall better than anyone in his party and that Starmers’ main selling point is a cleaner and fairer Britain, and you can see why some Labor is worried. It’s not impossible Johnson could boldly copy Labors’ plan for $28 billion in annual borrowing to fund clean energy jobs

Memories of breaking party rules, the state of the NHS and continued small-boat crossings of the Channel may well make any Tory revival impossible. But while Truss’ reappearance appears to be making matters worse, Johnson’s allies are hoping he can spark a conservative restoration from the turmoil of his Civil War. And as Frank Sinatra has proven, any comeback is a matter of timing.