Trump doesn’t react well to prosecutor saying he should be charged immediately





In February 2022, two prosecutors investigating Donald Trump for the Manhattan District Attorneys Office abruptly resigned due to reported frustration that new DA Alvin Bragg had doubts about pursuing the case against the ex- president in court. At the time, one of those prosecutors, Mark Pomerantz, wrote a letter of resignation expressing said frustration, which apparently stemmed primarily from the fact that, in his professional opinion, the former president was and is guilty of s– t. The team that investigated Mr. Trump has no doubts whether he committed the crimes he did, Pomerantz wrote. And a year later, he believes in it more than ever.

In an interview given to 60 Minutes before the release of his book, People vs. Donald Trump, Pomerantz told CBS News Bill Whitaker: If you’re doing the exact same thing and not talking about Donald Trump or a former president of the United States, would the case have been charged? He would have been charged in a second flat.

Pomerantz also compared Trump to a notorious mob boss, who allegedly wrote in Trump’s book: He demanded absolute loyalty and would lash out at anyone who crossed paths with him. He always seemed to be one step ahead of the law. In my career as a lawyer, I had met only one other person who touched on all of these bases: John Gotti, the head of the Gambino organized crime family.

Either way, Trump apparently kept tabs on Pomerantz and took his remarks in characteristic stride, meaning he had a complete social media meltdown, writing on Truth Social:

Wow, the book just published by Crooked Hillary Clinton attorney Mark Pomerantz turns out to be a successful district attorney and weak case with many fatal flaws. Prosecutors in the prosecutors office actually resigned in protest because they believed it was irresponsible and highly unfair to President Trump. They also felt they didn’t want to rely on a lawyer from hell disbarred from SleazeBag like Michael Cohen as a witness. IN OTHER WORDS, THEY THOUGHT THE DEAL WAS TERRIBLE – A LOSER!

After that:

The bestselling work 60 Minutes does not say that financial statements have a powerful and comprehensive disclaimer, that properties and assets are generally worth much more today than they were in financial statements, that the most valuable asset isn’t even listed in the statement, that attorney Mark Pomerantz and his law firm were Clinton lawyers who then went to work for the prosecutor to get Trump, that Pomerantz and his antics prevent me from being treated fairly, and NO ONE HAS BEEN HURT!

