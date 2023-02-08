Erdogan’s response to the earthquake in Turkey could determine his re-election





The devastating earthquake in Turkey is a major test of governance for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is fighting for his political future just months before an election in May that could reshape the country. Mr Erdogan came to power after a failed government response to a 1999 earthquake that claimed more than 17,000 lives and a financial crisis two years later. He dominated Turkish politics for the next two decades, but his support has recently been weakened by skyrocketing inflation that has tarnished his reputation as a capable, if controversial, administrator. The quake could really destroy Erdogan’s image as a powerful, autocratic but effective leader, said Soner Cagaptay, who directs Turkey research at the Washington Institute, a policy research organization. We have to wait and see how this might play out depending on the response to the disaster. Mr Erdogan, 68, faces a daunting task in the wake of Monday’s earthquake, which was one of the deadliest and most destructive natural disasters of this century. Damage could exceed $1 billion, according to a estimate by the United States Geological Survey. Thousands of dead and the toll is growing. He also faces a political challenge: recent polls suggest that no one would win the first round of the presidential election, and that either of the two potential opposition candidates could beat Mr Erdogan in the presidential election. a second round, with survey margins ranging from one digit to more. more than 20 percentage points. Turkish opponents and Western officials have accused Mr Erdogan of pushing the country towards autocracy, largely because of the sweeping powers he has granted himself since a narrow majority of voters passed a referendum in 2017 which expanded the role of the President. On Tuesday, he declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 earthquake-hit provinces, authorizing restrictions on freedoms that could include curfews, travel bans and mandatory postings for civil servants. The move raised immediate concerns, given the actions taken by Mr Erdogan in 2016 after a failed coup attempt against him. The nationwide state of emergency was originally supposed to last three months, but was extended for a total of two years. During this time, more than 100,000 people were detained and 150,000 public employees were purged from their jobs. But analysts called Tuesday’s announcement an understandable step in light of the scale of the earthquake’s devastation. The three-month period would end shortly before the May 14 vote. The opposition has so far refrained from criticizing the earthquake response, with all political parties issuing a rare joint statement of unity in the face of the earthquake on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/07/world/europe/turkey-earthquake-election-erdogan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos