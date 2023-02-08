The group founded by the Koch brothers is pushing Republicans to turn the page on Donald Trump





The late David Koch, who died in 2019, is shown during a speech by then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Economic Club of New York seven years earlier. Bloomberg

WASHINGTON A group funded by billionaire Charles Koch will work to support a Republican presidential candidate other than Donald Trump, concluding in a strategy note that we must turn the page on the past.

The organization, Americans for Prosperity, has stayed out of the past two presidential cycles but has concluded it must engage now as Trump mounts his third straight run for the White House. Thememo released on Sunday does not mention the former president by name but is unambiguous in its focus.

To write a new chapter for our country, we must turn the page on the past, the document reads. So the best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter. The American people have shown that they are ready to move on, so AFP will help them.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump is the only declared Republican nominee, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to enter the race on Feb. 15, with others expected to follow, likely including former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. of Florida, Ron DeSantis, among others. The former president remains the frontrunner, but some polls have shown DeSantis particularly strong in a hypothetical primary.

