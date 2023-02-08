A secret Chinese spy balloon under Donald Trump flew through these states





Chinese balloons have traveled over US airspace on at least three occasions during the Trump presidency, defense officials have said, as an uncovered intelligence report said a balloon passed over Hawaii and Florida in 2019.

On Monday, officials said a balloon also appeared earlier in the Biden administration before aerial surveillance capability was improved, which also allowed them to retrospectively identify stratospheric aircraft.

The emergence of the US Air Force report comes days after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off South Carolina, after traveling over the United States for several days.

It was first spotted over the Aleutian Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Alaska, on January 28, before crossing Alaska, Canada and then returning to the northern United States on Tuesday . It was seen above Billings, Montana on Wednesday when President Joe Biden was briefed.

File picture. US President Donald Trump (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) prepare to speak to the press in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 24, 2020, in Washington, DC During the Presidency of Trump, three suspected Chinese balloons entered US airspace, officials said. Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

The high-altitude plane was cleared to travel in US airspace as Biden accepted a recommendation not to fly it over land, for safety reasons for those on the ground. Lawmakers and former Trump administration officials criticized the decision for not shooting him sooner.

According to excerpts from an April 2022 report titled “High Altitude Balloon of the People’s Republic of China” seen by CNN, an apparent Chinese spy balloon “circled the world” in 2019 when Trump was president. The document says the balloon traveled at approximately 65,000 feet, “drifting past Hawaii and through Florida.”

The Air Force reportedly said the balloon was “launched and controlled” by China, and the nation “deployed several [high-altitude balloons]”which could operate in the stratosphere, between 65,000 feet and 328,000 feet, “for months at a time.”

The assessment suggests that China not only had the capability to launch planes at high altitude long before the one that was sighted in late January, but has been doing so for several years. CNN reported that the document did not clearly state when the United States first became aware of the thefts.

A senior administration official told The Associated Press on Monday that there have been three occasions under the Trump administration and one previous occasion under the Biden administration in which Chinese balloons flew over US territory in the less briefly.

The official said they weren’t told about the balloons until after Trump left and that intelligence agencies would offer briefings to former White House officials. Trump has denied reports of such balloons under his watch, calling it “false information”, while others have suggested the former president was unaware of them.

Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, told reporters on Monday that the U.S. military had a “domain knowledge gap” that allowed balloons to travel without being detected.

File picture. Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill March 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. DC VanHerck told reporters on Monday that the United States previously had a “domain knowledge gap” in its detection capabilities. Getty Images/Drew Angerer

“Every day, as commander of NORAD, it is my responsibility to detect threats against North America. I will tell you that we have not detected these threats,” he added, specifying that intelligence agencies were able to identify them post hoc “from additional means”. “

The Biden administration took credit for improving detection capabilities that allowed them to spot the latest suspected Chinese spy balloon. However, Republicans questioned why it was not shot down over uninhabited land in Alaska or the Pacific Ocean.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said that after Biden took over the presidency, the United States increased “surveillance of our territorial airspace, we increased our ability to detect things the Trump administration couldn’t detect,” AP reported.

He defended the decision not to shoot down the balloon, noting that military advisers had said bringing it out over water ‘created a greater possibility that we could effectively exploit the wreckage than if it were shot down. above the earth”.

China has denied US claims that the balloon was for surveillance, saying instead it was a civilian weather balloon that had derailed.

Newsweek has reached out to the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Trump for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/chinese-spy-balloons-donald-trump-presidency-joe-biden-national-security-1779407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos