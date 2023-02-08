BBC chairman Richard Sharp offers no apology for Boris Johnson loan | Political news

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has offered no apology for his role in securing an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson shortly before he was recommended by the former prime minister for the job .

Appearing before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, the media boss said he regretted the ’embarrassment’ caused to his employer since it was revealed he had introduced the man to Canadian Affairs – and a distant cousin of Mr Johnson – Sam Blyth to the head of the civil service, Simon Case, to discuss the fund back in 2020.

But despite nearly two hours of questioning, Mr Sharp continued to insist that he had not ‘facilitated’ any exchange of money in the weeks before his appointment was announced in February 2021, nor took advantage of it, saying he had instead “ensured that due process was followed”. “.

The saga caused more problems for the Conservative Party after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to put “integrity, professionalism and accountability” at the center of his government.

Asked about Mr Sharp’s remarks after the commission, Mr Sunak said the chairman was appointed by his predecessor “so it’s hard for me to comment on the specifics”.

But, he added: “What I do know is that his nomination process was conducted in a rigorous and transparent manner.

“It has been approved by a panel of experts and, in fact, by a cross-party select committee in parliament.

“But it’s right that people have faith in the process and that’s why the Independent Public Appointments Commissioner is reviewing the process to make sure everything was done right.”

‘According to the rules’

During the grilling of MPs on all sides, Mr Sharp described the timeline of events, saying he met his friend Mr Blyth in September 2020 for dinner and it was the businessman who brought up the widely reported ‘difficulties’ Mr Johnson was facing with his finances. .

Mr Sharp, who was then working as a Treasury adviser, said he told the businessman to go through the Cabinet Office if he wanted to help his relative, adding: ‘You may be a member family but you have to be careful – things have to be done properly”.

The following month, Mr Sharp decided to apply for the BBC role and admitted meeting Mr Johnson to tell him of his plans to apply.

But he denied to the committee raising Mr Blyth’s offer of financial help with the then Prime Minister, saying the couple’s relationship was “largely professional”.

Mr Sharp said his friend had not mentioned the financial aid again until a phone call in November – shortly after Mr Sharp had applied to the BBC – and in December he gave his number to Mr. Case.

‘I raised with Mr Blyth the fact that I had submitted my candidacy to be president of the BBC,’ he said. “And therefore, to avoid a conflict or a perception of conflict, I could not, we had agreed, no longer participate in whatever happened – and I did not.”

The president continued to insist that he was “not a party to anything that happened or didn’t happen” after the introduction, and also raised his candidacy with Mr. Box.

But committee members were still puzzled as to why he failed to mention the situation when he faced their scrutiny ahead of his BBC appointment.

SNP’s John Nicolson also said it left the impression ‘a lot of this is deeply entrenched’, adding: ‘It’s friends naming friends, giving money to friends… all of that is a bit of a comfortable banana republic.”

But Mr Sharp said: ‘The answer is to have had the meeting with Mr Case… and to have discussed the BBC bid and that Mr Case put together [measures] to make sure there was no conflict or perception of conflict, I did not discuss it with the committee.

“I was heartened by meeting Mr. Case.”

Labor MP Kevin Brennan was less reassured, however, saying: “I don’t think that’s good enough in what is expected of you as a candidate.”

“I gave no financial advice”

Mr Sharp continued to insist that he had never given Mr Johnson financial advice either, despite the information, Mr Case had to tell Mr Johnson to stop asking in January 2021.

And if he “regrets the situation”, he “did not participate in the subsequent events that occurred”.

“I did not give any financial advice to the Prime Minister [and] I gave no financial advice to Mr. Blyth,” he added.

Appearing to give him one last chance to apologise, committee chairman and Tory MP Damien Green said: ‘You have taken a step which would make the Prime Minister very personally grateful to you as you apply for a sensitive job which was in his gift and you didn’t tell anyone.

“Being as charitable as possible, wasn’t that an error in judgment?

After a long pause, Mr Sharp said: “What I set out to do was make sure the right process was followed. As far as I was concerned, the action I was taking was to put his cousin in contact with the cabinet secretary and that’s as far as it goes.”

When asked if he would do the same thing again, the president continued: “Well obviously I’ve had a lot of time to reflect over the past few weeks about my involvement in this trying to ensure that all the rules were followed and I wish we weren’t where we are now.”

And after another pause, he added: “I think I will continue to consider the actions I have taken. What I do know is that I acted in good faith to ensure that the rules were followed and in this sense, I have no regrets about it.

“I clearly underestimated how things could be seen, especially in light of when they were portrayed with facts that weren’t true…I just put Mr. Blyth with Mr. Case …but clearly I could have told him…find your own way to Mr. Case.”

And would the president of the BBC have wanted to do that? he was asked. “You can form your own judgment on that,” Mr. Sharp said.