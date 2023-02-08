David Rothkopf’s American Resistance running Trump’s horror show





President Donald Trump listens to Anthony Fauci speak with the coronavirus task force during a White House briefing in April 2020 The Washington Post/Getty Images

Government institutions are only as strong as the people who work for them. It may not be a particularly penetrating insight, but it is one that is often overlooked by political scientists who prefer to focus on national-level election races that make headlines.

But anyone who has lived in a dysfunctional developing country, or even in a decaying first world capital, can testify to the consequences of being ruled by a bureaucracy that has lost the trust of the people. The young and talented shuns government services. Corruption and low-level corruption are becoming commonplace. Taxpayers work diligently to evade taxes.

It becomes a vicious circle. Politicized and crooked bureaucracies become magnets for crooks and patronage deals. The cycle repeats itself, but only gets worse. As a result, trust in government institutions is almost impossible to regain once it is lost.

The threat of this kind of politicization and corruption in the US government is the leitmotif of American Resistance by longtime Washington-based analyst and author David Rothkopf.

Apparently, Rothkopf’s book is dedicated to telling the stories of those government workers who did the opposite: in the face of the shameless cronyism surrounding then-President Donald Trump during his four years in the White House, they defended their institutions and ensured that they did the important and sometimes difficult work of governing well.

As examples of these remarkable public servants, Rothkopf presents us with many names we already knew during the Trump era, several of whom are given pages of verbatim citations to recall their experiences.

There’s Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, recalling the workarounds he devised in an often futile attempt to keep the US response to the pandemic from getting out of hand. There’s Mark Esper, Trump’s second-to-last defense secretary, recounting how he stopped the commander-in-chief from deploying US troops against Black Lives Matter protesters. And there’s Fiona Hill, the British-born Russian expert on the National Security Council, who recounts how the administration’s so-called adults tried to prevent Trump’s devotion to Vladimir Putin from distorting foreign policy. American.

Fiona Hill is sworn in before testifying at the House Intelligence Committee hearing in Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill in November 2019 AFP/Getty Images

Hill tells Rothkopf how people like Rex Tillerson, secretary of state and former chief executive of ExxonMobil with years of experience dealing with Russia, were very reluctant to let the president approach Russians. So we tried to find a way to work, in a way, with his desire, for example, to have an agreement on arms control, while somehow keeping his other impulses [for cozying up to Putin] under control, managing how he got information and how choices were presented to him, Hill says.

But despite Rothkopf’s best efforts to keep American resistance focused on those who supported their institutions in the face of a Trumpian onslaught, perhaps the book inevitably becomes a litany of Trumpian horror stories. These begin with the Muslim ban in the early days of his presidency and end with the January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

Not that these horrors and their exponents are unworthy of remembering, given how nearly lost the US government was during the Trump years. Tales from the dystopian fantasy of Stephen Miller, Trump’s longtime anti-immigration aide, about swarms of terrorists entering the United States through its southern border and Oval Office discussions of whether the deployment of ‘alligators in moats or missiles against immigrant caravans were the effective political response remain frightening to this day.

There were several moments where you thought to yourself, I can’t tell, is he really that ignorant? Elizabeth Neumann, assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, tells Rothkopf. How can one respond to this with the proper respect for the office, when inside your brain you go, I can’t believe this is happening.

The problem for Rothkopf is that many of these horror stories have been told elsewhere, and often in more compelling detail, either in the dozens of previous books chronicling the Trump years or in the government’s own investigations into the various wrongdoings. of Trump, most recently the Congress report on the January 6 insurrection.

Moreover, Rothkopf succumbs to a fallacy that often plagues those who have spent most of their adult lives in Washington: the assumption that because most of the people he rubbed shoulders with in the U.S. capital over decades seem to be honest people, those in the permanent government has been mistakenly scapegoated for the nation’s ills.

Rothkopf may be right that the bravery of one Fiona Hill and dozens like her whose resistance to the whims of a powerful and mercurial Commander-in-Chief helped mitigate what could have been even greater disasters. But he seems to ignore the role the same permanent government played in creating the circumstances in which Trump could flourish.

Washington is a clubby city, prone to groupthink and complacency. It’s also home to what Mark Leibovich, in his book This Town, an all-too-scholarly send-off of official Washington, dubbed the big money-making revolving door between money, media and politics. (Full disclosure: I have worked with Rothkopf on journalistic projects in the past.)

When many Americans look at their nation’s capital, they see Leibovich’s Washington, not Rothkopf’s. They see an entrenched and empowered elite that devotes much of its effort to climbing the ranks of American power while only passingly caring about national well-being. It was this Washington that contributed to the rage in the campaigns that allowed Trump and his cronies to flourish.

Rothkopf thinks this criticism is unfair and says so in the introductory pages of American Resistances. Yet, having spent almost 15 years myself as a correspondent in Washington, I find that what makes the Fiona Hills of the American capital so fascinating is that they are so rare.

Indeed, in some ways, Trump provided a much-needed moment of clarity. When a proto-tyrant arrived on the scene, many of those inside the Capital Beltway, especially within the Republican Party, tried to find a way to give him more power and control. ‘influence. This is, after all, the Washington way.

It is to the credit of Hill, Fauci, Esper and a handful of their compatriots that America’s institutions of government emerged from the Trump years only damaged and not destroyed and they deserve Rothkopf’s kudos. But alarmingly for the nation, many officials in Washington vindicated the cynics during the Trump years. Public confidence has been further shaken. The cycle will repeat itself, but only get worse.

American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation by David Rothkopf PublicAffairs 25/$29, 288 pages

Peter Spiegel is the editor of FTs US

