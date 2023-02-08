Indonesian President Joko Widodo opens UN Centenary Reception, at Sidoarjo Sports Hall – Polri Public Relations Media





Indonesian President Joko Widodo opens a UN Centenary Reception, at Sidoarjo Sports Hall SIDOARJO, Police Public Relations Media|| President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called the second century of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) a sign of the new revival of the organization as well as the strengthening of Islam and Indonesianness. “Hopefully, the momentum of NU’s second century will be a sign of NU’s new awakening, strengthening Islam and Indonesianness, increasing people’s well-being, and building an advanced and dignified future for Indonesia,” said declared President Jokowi at the Delta Gelora stadium in Sidoarjo, Tuesday (02/07/2023). Jokowi conveyed this at the height of the NU centenary celebration titled the Nahdlatul Ulama Birth Centenary Reception and was attended by around 100,000 people from various NU components and other guests. First of all, on behalf of the people of Indonesia, I would like to congratulate and thank you, thank you and thank you for the role of Nahdlatul Ulama for the nation and the country. Incredibly, for a century, NU has given extraordinary colors to the Indonesian homeland, he said. Jokowi said NU brought Islam and Indonesianness, Islam and nationality, unity and oneness as well as harmony in diversity. Entering the second century, God willing, NU will grow stronger, become a role model in moderate Islam, exemplify good Islamic etiquette, uphold good morals and Eastern customs, good manners, good manners, good ethics and good manners, and will maintain tolerance, maintain unity, maintain mutual cooperation and keep abreast of the times, Jokowi explained. As the largest Islamic organization in the world, Jokowi said NU deserved to contribute to the international community. The government truly appreciates the efforts of the PBNU to help build a better and nobler world civilization, he added. Moreover, as an Islamic organization firmly rooted in society, according to Jokowi, NU has maintained the resilience of the community in the face of various challenges such as fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, being struck by radical movements, including protecting themselves from identity politics and extremism. . In the midst of a wave of change, NU must be at the forefront of reading the movement of the times, reading technology and economic transformation and maintaining a just and civilized social order , did he declare. Jokowi also hopes that NU educational institutions will prepare young nahdiyin-nahdiyin who master the latest science and technology (iptek), master fast-growing digital technology and can become excellent professionals. Jokowi also expressed his admiration for banser drum group NU, who performed the song We Will Rock You. Earlier, the song We Will Rock You played. “(The song) was usually sung by Freddie Mercury of (band) Queen, now the banner is happy (performing the song) Queen,” Jokowi said with a smile. Knowing that the attendees at the event looked hot, the president also joked. Ladies and gentlemen, is it hot? The heat this morning is healthy heat because it has vitamin D which is great for boosting immunity. So, this morning, it’s a healthy heat, Jokowi said to the laughter of the audience. (Danny)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediahumaspolri.com/presiden-ri-joko-widodo-buka-resepsi-satu-abad-nu-di-gor-sidoarjo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos