Donald Trump barred from retirement of potential donors to GOP presidential candidates





Prominent conservative fundraising group Club for Growth has invited a slew of potential GOP presidential candidates to its annual donor retreat next month, with one big name on the guest list: former President Donald Trump. .

Club for Growth, which is known for its anti-tax and other conservative economic policies, is set to hold its annual retreat next month in which the group pitches potential candidates to major party donors ahead of the primary cycle.

MITCH DANIELS MORE LIKELY TO RUN FOR SENATE IN INDIANA AFTER CLUB FOR GROWTH ATTACKS

David McIntosh, chairman of the group, told reporters that the decision to leave Trump off the list was no personal offense, but he noted that the Republican chances of winning back the White House would be diminished with the former president in ticket header.

The party should be open to another candidate, McIntosh said in a meeting with reporters on Monday.

At least six likely GOP presidential candidates have been asked to retire, including Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). It is not yet known who on the list plans to attend, and McIntosh declined to say which candidates had accepted the invitation.

Trump is so far the only major candidate to have announced his intention to run for the White House, although Haley is also expected to launch his presidential bid on February 15.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Club for Growth has sought to distance itself from Trump in recent years, with the two often clashing over endorsements during the midterm election cycle. Going further, the group promoted internal polls that showed Trump trailing DeSantis with voters in Iowa and New Hampshire just a day before the former president launched his third House bid. White in November.

Although Trump remained a frontrunner for the GOP nomination, the former president faced challenges, including a slow start to fundraising in his first campaign finance report released last week. McIntosh also pointed to Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterm elections, noting that Trump’s presence may have deterred voters.

Trump was on the ballot, McIntosh told reporters. So I fear that when we go into a general election, if Trump is the nominee, they may take some of the Republican votes.

