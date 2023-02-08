Politics
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp denies role in Boris Johnson loan
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has denied claims he helped ‘arrange’ a loan for then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2020.
Appearing before a parliamentary inquiry called by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on Tuesday, Sharp said: “I never gave the [former] Prime Minister’s Council. He never looked for it. I don’t know anything about his personal financial affairs.
Under the BBC’s Royal Charter, which governs the broadcaster, the post of chairman of the BBC is appointed by the British monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State at DCMS.
Sharp, a banker and former president of the Royal Academy of Arts, was appointed in January 2021 on the recommendation of Oliver Dowden, then DCMS secretary, and Boris Johnson, who was still prime minister at the time.
An article in the UK’s Sunday Times in January alleged that Johnson had put forward the recommendation just weeks after Sharp “helped secure security on a loan of up to £800,000”. [$990,000 ]for Johnson.
According to The Sunday Times, Sharp was drawn into Johnson’s finances while dining with Prime Minister and businessman Sam Blyth, a friend and “distant cousin” of Johnson. The report said Blyth had agreed to act as guarantor for the loan and wanted Sharp’s “advice on the best course of action”.
The dinner took place just two months before Sharp was publicly touted as the government’s “preferred candidate” for BBC chairman.
The Sunday Times said that in December 2020, the government’s Property and Ethics team sent Johnson a letter asking him to stop “seeking Sharp’s advice on his personal finances, given the next BBC nomination”.
The newspaper also claimed that Sharp did not reveal his involvement in the loan to the BBC or the House of Commons during the application process.
In a note to BBC staff after the report was published, Sharp wrote: “I was not involved in making a loan or setting up a guarantee, nor did I arranged no funding. What I did was seek to introduce Sam Blythe to the appropriate government official.
‘I strongly believe I was appointed on merit, which the Cabinet Office has also confirmed,’ he added.
Johnson told Sky News at the time that the report was “a bunch of complete nonsense, absolute nonsense”.
“Let me just tell you that Richard Sharp is a good and wise man,” Johnson said. “But he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances, I can tell you 100% ding dang of course.”
The committee, which also interviewed Sharp before his appointment as BBC chairman, found that Sharp had introduced Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and repeatedly asked him why he had not disclosed the matter during his the interview.
Sharp in turn has repeatedly said he was following “due process”.
‘The facts are that a fair and reasonable person would see that what I was trying to do was to ensure that due process was followed, whether in fact introducing Mr Blythe to the Cabinet Secretary or seeking to introduce Mr. Blythe to the Cabinet. Secretary, I made sure that someone who wanted to support his cousin was going to do it the right way. And then my involvement was to make sure that due process was followed, and that was what I was looking to achieve,” Sharp said.
The executive also said he ‘explicitly addressed’ the issue of his BBC candidacy during a meeting with Case and then backed out of the process.
Sharp expressed no regret for failing to disclose the matter to the DCMS committee during his interview for the job.
“I think I will continue to consider the actions I’ve taken,” Sharp said. “What I do know is that I acted in good faith to make sure the rules were followed. And in that sense, I have no regrets for that.
