Politics
Turkish President Erdogan declares state of emergency for earthquake-affected regions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the press after earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southern provinces of Turkey, on February 7, 2023 in Ankara, Turkey.
Mustafa Kamaçi Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces across the country.
Turkey and neighboring Syria are reeling from two back-to-back earthquakes, the strongest in the region for nearly a century, which have devastated huge swaths of territory, taking lives and buildings with them.
As of this writing, the death toll from the earthquakes is over 5,100, and many people are still missing and seriously injured. And soon after the earthquake disaster left tens of thousands of people homeless, a severe winter storm set in, threatening even more lives. On Tuesday, the Turkish government announced the start of seven days of mourning.
The earthquakes, which occurred nine hours apart and measured 7.8 in Turkey and 7.5 in Syria on the Richter scale, destroyed at least 6,000 buildings, many of them while people were still there. Rescue efforts continue. The Turkish government has deployed nearly 25,000 search and rescue personnel and countries around the world have pledged help, but rescue workers in both countries say they are completely overwhelmed.
Rescuers and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the quake, the day after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southeast of the country on February 7, 2023 .
Adam Altan | AFP | Getty Images
Syria, already paralyzed by years of war and terrorism, is the least prepared for such a crisis. The affected areas are home to thousands of internally displaced people who are already living in dire conditions like tents and makeshift shacks, with very little health infrastructure and emergency services to fall back on. .
“Northwestern Syria, Idlib and Aleppo in particular, have endured 12 years of brutal conflict,” wrote Charles Lister, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, on Twitter. “Over 65% of the region’s basic infrastructure is destroyed or severely damaged. Tonight’s earthquake could not have hit a more vulnerable region. An absolute disaster.”
Residents retrieve an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris in the countryside of Afrin city in northwestern Syria, part rebel in Aleppo province on February 6, 2023.
Rami Al Sayed | AFP | Getty Images
For its part, Turkey has been plunged in recent years into economic decline and a worsening cost of living crisis. This was fueled by a combination of high global energy prices, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and primarily, Erdogan-led economic policies that suppressed interest rates despite inflation. over 80%, sending the turkish lira at a record level against the dollar.
“Unfortunately, the Turkish economy is already in dire straits, as we all know; high inflation, budget deficits, current account deficits, etc.,” Arda Tunca, Istanbul-based economist at PolitikYol, told CNBC on Tuesday.
“And obviously this earthquake is going to put a lot of pressure on the Turkish economy from the inflation side, as well as from the budget side,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a very profound impact on this unfortunate event.”
Continued aftershocks are still expected in affected areas, and another 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit central Turkey on Tuesday. So far, the earthquakes have caused a multitude of fires, including a huge fire in the port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey. Turkey has stopped its oil exports as a precaution.
Dozens of world leaders and organizations have pledged support for Turkey and Syria.
The EU has sent more than 1,150 rescuers and around 70 rescue dogs to Turkey to help local agencies, while the World Health Organization said it had activated its network of emergency medical teams “to provide essential health care to the injured and most vulnerable affected by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.”
“Ten urban search and rescue teams were quickly mobilized from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania to support first responders on the ground” , EU Commissioners Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.
The fire in overturned containers after the earthquake in the port of Iskenderun continues in Hatay, after major earthquakes hit Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 7, 2023.
Beet Sezgin | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
US President Joe Biden said via Twitter that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria”, and pledged to provide all necessary assistance .
“I have instructed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkey and provide all necessary assistance,” he wrote.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed Berlin’s support for Turkey, saying: “We mourn with the victims and fear for those buried. Germany will of course send help.” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the government would “mobilise all the help we can activate”.
Faeser said the country’s federal relief agency “can set up camps to provide shelter as well as water treatment units”, and that tents, blankets and generators are being prepared. . Germany is home to some three million Turks, the largest Turkish diaspora in the world.
Equipment and supplies for the Urban Search and Rescue Team of Fairfax, Virginia, and USAID to assist with earthquake victim support operations in Turkey are loaded onto a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, United States, in this photo released February 7, 2023.
United States Air Force | Reuters
Erdogan said 70 countries had offered support and 8,000 people in Turkey had been rescued by late Tuesday afternoon. Ten ships and 54 cargo planes are currently involved in the rescue operations, he said.
Still, questions arise as to how so many buildings in Turkey were clearly unfit to withstand earthquakes, despite the region being a well-known hotspot for seismic activity.
Turkey suffered a catastrophic 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the northwest province of Kocaeli in 1999 which caused huge damage and more than 18,000 people were killed. While the main mission of the government at the moment is to save as many people as possible, in the coming weeks there will likely be demands for explanations and accountability as to why, after 24 years, more measures precaution in areas such as building codes have not appeared. to take.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/07/turkeys-president-erdogan-declares-state-of-emergency-for-earthquake-hit-regions.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish President Erdogan declares state of emergency for earthquake-affected regions
- The Cardinals take home first place in the Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play
- PANERA LAUNCHES THE ULTIMATE ACCESSORY AHEAD OF FASHION’S BIGGEST WEEK: THE BAGuette
- BBC Chairman Richard Sharp denies role in Boris Johnson loan
- Alyssa Al-Ashari Named MAC Specialist of the Week
- Jokowi worries about Adani, it’s RI’s biggest “frying” scandal!
- How to Style Your Drew Hoodie
- Women’s Golf finishes sixth at Texas State Invitational
- Watch Chinese officials respond to questions about suspected spy balloons
- Key CAA Matchup Set for TD Arena
- Back to work dress code in 2023
- Epsom College principal Emma Pattison and daughter shot dead by husband, police believe – BBC News