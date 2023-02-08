President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana attend UN Century Summit Reception





President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo attended the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Century Peak Reception held at Gelora Delta Sidoarjo, Sidoarjo Regency, East Java Province on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Arrival at the venue around 07:00 WIB, President Jokowi was greeted by the General Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), KH Yahya Cholil Staquf. Accompanied by Gus Yahya, President Jokowi then proceeded to the field where thousands of members of the Multipurpose Ansor Front (Banser) had carefully lined up. Seen standing with the Banser, Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, who is also the chairman of the NU’s One Century Peak Reception Committee. After the national anthem Indonesia Raya was played, the song “Ya Lal Wathon” sounded in Gelora Delta Sidoarjo. President Jokowi and Ms Iriana also appeared to be clenching their fists as the song composed by KH Abdul Wahab Hasbullah was sung. In his address, the Head of State congratulated and thanked NU for the progress of NU for the Indonesian nation and state. Since its establishment on 16 Rajab 1344 H (31 January 1926), NU has given colors to Indonesia, especially by strengthening Islamic values ​​and harmony in diversity. “First of all, on behalf of the people of Indonesia, I would like to say congratulations and gratitude, say thanks, thank you and give thanks for NU’s role for the nation and the country. For a century, NU has provided extraordinary colors to the Indonesian homeland. Islam and Indonesianness, Islam and nationality, unity and oneness, and harmony in diversity,” President Jokowi said. With this in mind, the Chairman of the NU Century Summit Reception Committee, Erick Thohir, said in his report that based on the results of a media survey, 71.8% of the public believed that the NU had contributed strengthening Indonesian national values. “The results of a survey conducted by one of the media showed that 71.8% of the public believed that NU had contributed to the strengthening of Indonesian national values. The people of Indonesia believe and are very sure that 81% of NU will bring best benefits to the Republic of Indonesia, which means that the positive energy of NU must be maintained,” said Erick Thohir. On this occasion, President Jokowi also symbolically launched the second century of Nahdlatul Ulama by beating the digital drum with PBNU Chairman KH Yahya Cholil Staquf and Rais Aam PBNU KH Miftachul Akhyar. Accompanying the President and Ms Iriana to the event were Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Ms Wury Ma’ruf Amin, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Rais Aam PBNU KH Miftachul Akhyar, a number of Indonesian Cabinet Ministers advanced, and Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa. Also present were the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, the 9th Vice President Hamzah Haz, the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla and the wife of the 4th President of the Republic of Indonesia Ms. Sinta Nuriyah Abdurrahman Wahid.

