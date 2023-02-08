As Sunak tries to move on, he is haunted by the past of prime ministers





LONDON Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tried to recharge Britain’s beleaguered government on Tuesday, reshuffling cabinet ministers and creating new departments to focus on science, technology and energy policy. But even as he moves forward, Mr Sunak is haunted by his two ousted predecessors, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, who are both mounting vocal rehabilitation campaigns, potentially at his expense. Mr Sunak outlined his latest measures, just after celebrating his 100 days in office, as a way to achieve the goals he set himself last month, including halving inflation, reviving economic growth and reduce hospital wait times. He also appointed a reliable insider to chair the Conservative Party, after he was forced to fire former president Nadhim Zahawi over his personal tax affairs. But Mr Sunaks’ critics fell into predictable rows over the rearrangement of lounge chairs on the Titanic. The Conservative Party, they noted, remains mired behind the opposition Labor Party by double digits in the polls. The restructuring of the government bureaucracy could lead to months of political paralysis. And the drumbeat of bad news, from nationwide strikes to overcrowded emergency rooms, continues unrelieved.

If that’s not enough, he’s also harassed by Mr. Johnson and Ms. Truss. Both happily shrugged off any thought of quietly disappearing into the bench seats after their truncated stints in Downing Street. And both are defending their legacy in ways that could raise new hurdles for Mr. Sunak.

During a visit to Washington last week, Mr Johnson urged Britain and the United States to provide Ukraine with heavier weapons, including fighter jets, a step that Mr Sunak and the Biden administration have rejected. Political analysts expect him to interfere, and may even disrupt, Mr Sunak’s efforts to break the deadlock with the European Union over post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland. Ms Truss has resurfaced to defend her free market tax cuts which, despite their deeply destabilizing effect on sterling and mortgage rates, still have defenders in some corners of the Conservative Party. It’s obviously less than ideal for Rishi Sunak to have two former prime ministers hovering around him, said University of Kent politics professor Matthew Goodwin. His back is against the wall and the clock is ticking. The cabinet reshuffle reflected Mr Sunak’s technocratic instincts, his focus on the economy and his sensitivity to criticism from tax cut champions like Ms Truss that he lacks a cogent strategy to revive economic growth.

But it also underscored Mr Sunak’s fragile grip on his party and his determination not to weaken it further by alienating his colleagues. Unlike many cabinet reshuffles, this one involved no demotions or dismissals. Having reluctantly withdrawn M. Zahawi, he replaced him with Greg Hands, a competent politician short of charisma.

Although the sprawling trade department headed by Grant Shapps has been dismantled, it has been put in charge of a new ministry responsible for energy security and climate policy. Kemi Badenoch, a right-wing rising star who was international trade secretary, retained that portfolio while gaining responsibility for trade policy, a move intended to align trade strategy with UK business priorities. Rather than sacrificing anyone, the reshuffle brought in a new minister, Lucy Frazer, taking charge of culture, media and sport. In some ways, Mr Sunak’s most eye-catching appointment was that of Lee Anderson as the party’s vice-chairman. A combative and outspoken lawmaker who was a longtime member of the Labor Party before switching to the Conservatives, Mr Anderson rarely makes headlines. More recently, he provoked the indignation of claiming that many people who go to food banks do not need them; they just don’t have the cooking and budgeting skills to make their own affordable meals. Such dubious claims made Mr Anderson just one of many heroes on the right, ticking another box for Mr Sunak. The prime minister’s room to maneuver is limited economically and politically because he has factions within his party, said Tony Travers, a professor of politics at the London School of Economics. Rebuilding government and changing people’s roles is one of the things he can do, and he has.

Yet Mr Johnson’s enduring popularity with the Conservative base underscores the watered down nature of Mr Sunaks’ leadership. He lost a campaign for Prime Minister to Ms Truss this summer and is still blamed by many grassroots party members for his role in ousting scandal-scarred Mr Johnson in July last. Ms Truss poses little direct risk to Mr Sunak, given how she died after just 49 days in office. But she has reappeared to publicly defend her planned tax cuts, saying they remain a recipe for boosting Britain’s economy. His argument could increase pressure on Mr Sunak to cut taxes, just months after his government shelved Ms Truss’ scheme. In a long try in the Sunday Telegraph over the weekend, Ms Truss blamed her downfall on virtually everything but herself. Basically, I haven’t had a realistic chance of implementing my policies through a very powerful economic establishment, coupled with a lack of political support, she wrote. I assumed on entering Downing Street that my mandate would be respected and accepted. How wrong I was.

Few political analysts think Mr. Sunak’s job is in imminent peril. But a disastrous performance by the Conservatives in May’s local elections could reignite rumors of another party coup.

Mr. Sunak avoided being drawn into debates with his predecessors. On Tuesday, his aides highlighted the political benefits of the new ministries. Mr. Sunak’s attraction to Silicon Valley and his desire to replicate it in Britain was evident in his creation of a department for science, innovation and technology. Mr Shapps’ energy department seemed particularly timely, given Britain’s ordeal with soaring gas prices. It will seek to ensure the long-term security of energy supplies, aides said, which could protect the country from future spikes in inflation. But while new ministries have logic behind them, reshuffles can distract officials, pushing them into turf wars over who does what. There are still lingering disruptions since the 2020 merger of the Foreign Office and the Department for International Development. In the case of the Department of Energy, critics said Mr Sunak was merely fixing a previous mistake. Seven years after the disastrous decision to abolish the Department of Energy, the Tories are now admitting they were wrong, Ed Miliband, who speaks for Labor on climate change, said on Twitter. Prof Travers said the reorganization of departments says a lot about political fashion and government priorities. But he added: There is very little evidence that shifting responsibilities and changing the names of departments will inevitably lead to better government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/07/world/europe/britain-sunak-cabinet-boris-johnson.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos