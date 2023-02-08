Politics
Turkey declares 3-month emergency in 10 earthquake-hit provinces | world news
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month emergency in ten provinces ravaged by the earthquake that has killed more than 3,500 people in the country alone.
“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly,” Erdogan said in a televised address.
Turkey and Syria Earthquake Live Updates
We declare ten cities affected by the earthquake-hit area, the Turkish president said, adding that the death toll had risen to 3,549.
Noting that 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations, Erdogan announced that the government planned to open hotels in Antalya to temporarily house those affected by the earthquakes, Reuters reported.
According to Turkish authorities, some 1.35 million people were affected in the area which stretched 450 kilometers from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east and from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south.
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings were destroyed in the quake, which was followed by 285 aftershocks, and 20,426 people were injured.
In Syria, the death toll stands at just over 1,600, according to the government and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest, Reuters reported.
“It’s now a race against time,” World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “With each minute, each hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive decreases.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/turkey-declares-3-month-emergency-in-10-provinces-hit-by-quakes-101675771233375.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey declares 3-month emergency in 10 earthquake-hit provinces | world news
- As Sunak tries to move on, he is haunted by the past of prime ministers
- Buy a beautiful $450 J. Crew dress for $66 and over an additional 60% off
- President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana attend UN Century Summit Reception
- Cal Poly welcomes UC Irvine, CSUN to the Mott Athletics Center this week
- The February fashion news that *must* be on your radar
- Ex-prosecutor accuses Manhattan DA of botching Trump investigation
- Women’s Golf finishes ninth at UCF Challenge – Texas A&M Athletics
- CELINE Men’s Winter 2023 show at the Palace, Paris
- Serial rapist David Carrick ex-London cop jailed for life – BBC News
- Entering the second century, President Jokowi is convinced that NU is getting stronger
- Did you love Meghan Markles’ floral shirt dress? We’ve found an almost identical look-alike – and it’s 46% off the sale