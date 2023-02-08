Turkey declares 3-month emergency in 10 earthquake-hit provinces | world news

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month emergency in ten provinces ravaged by the earthquake that has killed more than 3,500 people in the country alone.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly,” Erdogan said in a televised address.

Turkey and Syria Earthquake Live Updates

We declare ten cities affected by the earthquake-hit area, the Turkish president said, adding that the death toll had risen to 3,549.

Noting that 70 countries had offered help in search and rescue operations, Erdogan announced that the government planned to open hotels in Antalya to temporarily house those affected by the earthquakes, Reuters reported.

According to Turkish authorities, some 1.35 million people were affected in the area which stretched 450 kilometers from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east and from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings were destroyed in the quake, which was followed by 285 aftershocks, and 20,426 people were injured.

In Syria, the death toll stands at just over 1,600, according to the government and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest, Reuters reported.

“It’s now a race against time,” World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. “With each minute, each hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive decreases.”