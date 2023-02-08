Boris Johnson agreed to Brexit protocol knowing it was a mess, says John Major | Brexit





John Major has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit, saying his administration agreed to the Northern Ireland Protocol despite knowing it was unworkable. It must be the first deal in history signed by people who decided it was unnecessary in the first place, Major told a Westminster committee on Tuesday. The former Tory prime minister did not name his successor but expressed amazement at the acceptance of the protocol, which Johnson used to promote a ready-made Brexit deal in the 2019 election. He said Britain’s exit from the EU was a colossal mistake that left the UK outside the world’s three main power blocs. There is America, there is China and there is the European Union. We should be in Europe. The blunder was compounded by the agreement to impose checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain, he said. The protocol is a mess. It was very badly negotiated, Major told the Northern Ireland committee. I think some of the promises made after the protocol that there would be no checks on the trade of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, I can’t imagine how those promises were made because they were obviously false. The protocol must change. I am puzzled as to how we could have come to a situation where this protocol would have been accepted. Major, who served as prime minister from 1990 to 1997, criticized the Johnson administration for signing the protocol with the EU, apparently on the grounds that it would be reformed later. He also criticized Johnson and his successor, Liz Truss, for their threats to override the Brexit deal. Even if the protocol bill was wrong, it seems like a strange way to go, because this kind of behavior is pretty reckless. We Brits would not respond to such threats. Why do we think the European Union would? Major was appearing as a witness at a committee hearing into the effectiveness of the institutions of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed power-sharing in Northern Ireland in a protest against the protocol , leaving the Stormont executive and assembly in silence. The party says the protocol hurts the region’s economy and its place in the UK. We hear from former Prime Minister Sir John Major. Watch live here: https://t.co/8H8aqJ0ZEn pic.twitter.com/TU0wRgz9TO — Northern Ireland Affairs Committee (@CommonsNIAC) February 7, 2023

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/CommonsNIAC/status/1622914358056570886″,”id”:”1622914358056570886″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”064c1904-846d-449e-afaa-43d39e6f2c1a”}}”/> Major said all parties: London, Dublin, Brussels and the Northern Ireland parties would have to compromise. A statesmanlike response would be to recognize that no one will get everything they want, but to compromise in the interests of the return of democratic government to Northern Ireland. It won’t be easy for anyone. He said it appeared Rishi Sunaks Downing Street team were making progress in talks with the EU. In a tacit rebuke to the DUP and possibly also a call for Sunak to confront the hardline Conservative Brexiteers, Major advised a compromise. Statesmen who do this will succeed. Politicians who keep shouting slogans at their most extreme supporters won’t. Major hailed the contribution of his Irish counterparts, Albert Reynolds and John Bruton, as well as party leaders, clerics, Northern Ireland civil servants, Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, in crafting the Friday deal Holy. This is a settlement that has many relatives. No one can claim full paternity. He expressed concern that poverty in Northern Ireland was undermining peace and reconciliation. Economic difficulties are a divisive force.

