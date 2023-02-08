Politics
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp denies helping Boris Johnson secure £800,000 loan while PM
The BBC chairman has denied facilitating an 800,000 loan for Boris Johnson before the Prime Minister at the time approved his appointment as head of the broadcaster.
Richard Sharp has admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, who wanted to help Mr Johnson with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office – but he insisted he did not arrange the loan.
The former banker’s appointment in February 2021 has been questioned following allegations that Mr Sharp was involved in the loan, with critics saying it was a conflict of interest.
He hid information about his involvement in the case from the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee when he was in the running for the BBC job.
Mr Sharp admitted he had acted as a kind of introduction agency when arranging a meeting between Mr Blyth and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.
He said he regretted causing embarrassment to the BBC, but showed no remorse over his decision not to mention his role at a committee hearing weeks before his appointment.
His involvement is said to have started when his friend Mr Blyth – a cousin of Mr Johnson – became aware of the financial problems reported by the then Prime Minister and said he wanted to help.
Instead of facilitating the loan, Mr Sharp insists he put Mr Blyth in touch with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to ensure everything was done right.
As an intermediary I was not between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson but was in fact seeking to ensure that due process was followed by ensuring that Mr Blyth was in contact with the Cabinet Office before doing anything to help his cousin, he added. .
Mr Sharp said he then raised with Mr Case the fact that I had submitted my candidacy to be President of the BBC and therefore to avoid conflict, or the perception of conflict, I would have could and we agreed not to participate in anything anymore, and I didn’t.
Mr Sharp admitted he went to see Mr Johnson to discuss the BBC chairmanship before applying, but insisted their relationship was largely professional.
Defending himself further to MPs, he continued: I did not and did not provide personal financial advice to the former Prime Minister, I know nothing of his (financial) affairs, I did not never done, he said.
I did not facilitate a loan
I have nothing to do with it, I am not party to anything that happened or didn’t happen.
I have no knowledge of a bank, I have no knowledge of the actual loan.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Sharp’s appointment was conducted in a rigorous and transparent manner, but said the process was being reviewed to give people confidence.
He said: Well, this is obviously an appointment made by a former prime minister, before I took the job, so it’s hard for me to comment on the specifics.
What I do know is that his nomination process was conducted in a rigorous and transparent manner, it was approved by a panel of experts and, in fact, by an all-party select committee in Parliament.
But it’s right that people have faith in the process and that’s why the Independent Public Appointments Commissioner is reviewing the process to make sure everything was done right.
The BBC chairman was accused by MP Kevin Brennan of a monumental failure of judgment by failing to inform the DCMS committee of the arrangement during its pre-nomination hearing in January 2021.
When asked if he regretted not doing so, Mr. Sharp replied: I obviously regret that situation.
Pressed further, he said he was heartened to have raised his candidacy for the BBC role when meeting Mr Case.
He denied seeking to hide his involvement because he believed it would never be revealed.
The BBC chairman said: It is obvious that this has caused embarrassment to the BBC and I regret that.
He declined to say whether he would resign if an investigation by the public appointments watchdog criticized him for withholding information.
He told MPs he would need to see what the investigation would produce and insisted he went through a very rigorous interview process and was hired on merit.
