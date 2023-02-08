World leaders continue to show solidarity with Turkey after deadly earthquakes





ANKARA Messages of support continued to pour in from world leaders on Tuesday after a devastating series of earthquakes hit Turkey on Monday. Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his sympathy for those killed and wished recovery for the injured, the Türkiye Communications Directorate said in a statement. In addition, Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, also conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele are other leaders who expressed their condolences. Erdogan had a phone call Tuesday with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. The tremors caused widespread damage and killed at least 5,434 people in the south and southeast. “We spoke to 18 heads of state and government who called us. I would like to thank all our friends, all the heads of state and government, who called us, sent messages and made statements in order to express their support and help in this difficult day of our country,” Turkish President Erdogan said. He added that the support of the international community is “valuable” for Turkey. Erdogan then spoke with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, bringing the number of phone calls to 19. Sisi conveyed his condolences to Erdogan, according to a statement from Türkiye’s communications directorate. The Prime Ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Armenia have telephoned the Turkish President and conveyed their condolences and wishes after the deadly earthquake. Separately, Britain’s King Charles III offered his condolences and those of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, for the deadly earthquakes in Erdogan in a message. “Our thoughts and special prayers go out to all those affected by this appalling natural disaster, whether through injury or destruction of property, as well as to the emergency services and those assisting in the relief efforts. rescue,” the post read. A magnitude 7.7 quake hit Pazarcik district in Kahramanmaras province on Monday morning. Nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, centered in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, shook the region, affecting several provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa . The earthquake was also felt in countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria. * Burak Bir in London contributed to this story The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/world-leaders-continue-to-show-solidarity-with-turkiye-following-deadly-quakes/2810301 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos