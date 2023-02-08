Politics
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp denies playing role in loaning Boris Johnson before his appointment
BBC chairman Richard Sharp has denied facilitating a loan of up to £800,000 (£895,000) for Boris Johnson before the then prime minister backed his appointment as head of the broadcaster.
In a deadly discussion by MPs, Mr Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan despite admitting he introduced his friend Sam Blyth, who wanted to help the Prime Minister of the time to solve his financial problems, at the British Cabinet Office.
The former Goldman Sachs banker said he regretted embarrassing the BBC, but showed no remorse for withholding information about his involvement in the case from the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) while in contention for the BBC. job.
Again before the committee on Tuesday, Mr Sharp admitted he had acted as a sort of introductory agency in arranging a meeting between Mr Blyth and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.
As an intermediary I was not between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson but was in fact seeking to ensure that due process was followed by ensuring that Mr Blyth was in contact with the Cabinet Office before doing anything to help his cousin, he added. .
Mr Sharp said he then raised with Mr Case the fact that I had submitted my candidacy to be President of the BBC and therefore to avoid conflict, or the perception of conflict, I would have could and we agreed not to participate in anything anymore, and I didn’t.
Mr Sharp admitted he went to see Mr Johnson to discuss the BBC chairmanship before applying, but insisted their relationship was largely professional.
On Tuesday, we’ll be interviewing Richard Sharp, president of @BBCfollowing recent media reports of his appointment.
Watch live from 10 a.m.: https://t.co/ZTWkTYbo8I
Learn more about hearing: https://t.co/GrdPwakIw9 pic.twitter.com/xEm4DEyot8
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Commission (@CommonsDCMS) February 6, 2023
At this point he reflected on his conversation with Mr Blyth about financially supporting the then Prime Minister after dinner and did not know at the time that Mr Blyth was doing anything to go further, Mr. Sharp said.
I did not and did not provide personal financial advice to the former Prime Minister, I know nothing about his (financial) affairs, I never did, he said.
I did not facilitate a loan
I have nothing to do with it, I am not party to anything that happened or didn’t happen.
I have no knowledge of a bank, I have no knowledge of the actual loan.
The BBC chairman was accused by MP Kevin Brennan of a monumental failure of judgment by failing to inform the DCMS committee of the arrangement during its pre-nomination hearing in January 2021.
When asked if he regretted not doing so, Mr. Sharp replied: I obviously regret that situation.
Pressed further, he said he was heartened to have raised his candidacy for the BBC role when meeting Mr Case.
He denied seeking to hide his involvement because he believed it would never be revealed.
The BBC chairman said: It is obvious that this has caused embarrassment to the BBC and I regret that.
He said that while he wished we weren’t where we are now, I acted in good faith to make sure the rules were followed and in that sense, I have no regrets for that.
He declined to say whether he would resign if an investigation by the public appointments watchdog criticized him for withholding information.
He told MPs he would need to see what the investigation would produce and insisted he went through a very rigorous interview process and was hired on merit.
Mr Sharp also accused the press of misrepresenting and disseminating material inaccuracies about his involvement, including BBC journalists guilty of repeating inaccuracies from other outlets.
|
