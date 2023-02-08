BBC Chairman Richard Sharp denies playing role in loaning Boris Johnson before his appointment

In a murderous toast by MPs, Mr Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan despite admitting he introduced his friend Sam Blyth, who wanted to help the Prime Minister of the time to solve his financial problems, at the Cabinet Office shortly before tackling the BBC. role.

The former Goldman Sachs banker said he regretted causing embarrassment to the BBC, but appeared to show no remorse for hiding information about his involvement in the case from the Commons Digital commission, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) while vying for the BBC job.

Again before the committee on Tuesday, Mr Sharp admitted he had acted as a sort of introductory agency in arranging a meeting between Mr Blyth and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

As an intermediary I was not between Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson but was in fact seeking to ensure that due process was followed by ensuring that Mr Blyth was in contact with the Cabinet Office before doing anything to help his cousin, he added. .

Mr Sharp said he then raised with Mr Case the fact that I had submitted my candidacy to be President of the BBC and therefore to avoid conflict, or the perception of conflict, I would have could and we agreed not to participate in anything anymore, and I didn’t.

Mr Sharp admitted he went to see Mr Johnson to discuss the BBC chairmanship before applying, but insisted their relationship was largely professional.

He told the then Prime Minister at their meeting that Mr Blyth wanted to meet Mr Case to see if he could help Mr Johnson with his finances, he revealed.

But, Mr Sharp said: I did not and did not provide personal financial advice to the former Prime Minister, I know nothing of his (financial) affairs, I never did.

I did not facilitate a loan

I have nothing to do with it, I am not party to anything that happened or didn’t happen.

I have no knowledge of a bank, I have no knowledge of the actual loan.

The BBC chairman was accused by MP Kevin Brennan of a monumental failure of judgment by failing to inform the DCMS committee of the arrangement during his pre-nomination hearing in January 2021.

When asked if he regretted not doing so, Mr. Sharp replied: I obviously regret that situation.

Pressed further, he said he was heartened to have raised his candidacy for the BBC role when meeting Mr Case.

He denied seeking to hide his involvement because he believed it would never be revealed.

The BBC chairman said: It is obvious that this has caused embarrassment to the BBC and I regret that.

He said that while he wished we weren’t where we are now, I acted in good faith to make sure the rules were followed and in that sense, I have no regrets for that.

He declined to say whether he would resign if an investigation by the public appointments watchdog criticized him for withholding information.

He told MPs he would need to see what the investigation would produce and insisted he went through a very rigorous interview process and was hired on merit.

Mr Sharp also accused the press of misrepresenting and disseminating material inaccuracies about his involvement, including BBC journalists guilty of repeating inaccuracies from other outlets.

Rishi Sunak said Mr Sharps’ appointment appears to have been done in a rigorous and transparent manner.

The Prime Minister said: This is obviously an appointment made by a former Prime Minister before I took up this post, so it is difficult for me to comment on the details.

What I do know is that his appointment process was conducted with rigor and transparency; it was approved by a group of experts and, in fact, by a cross-party select committee in Parliament.

But it’s right that people have faith in the process and that’s why the Independent Public Appointments Commissioner is reviewing the process to make sure everything was done right.

But Damian Green, acting chairman of the DCMS committee, said the BBC chairman’s vetting process was quite unsatisfactory and MPs did not know all the facts.

He told LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr: There was a material relationship between him and the Prime Minister that we should have known about.

Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross was due to investigate how Mr Sharp got the job but recused himself last week, saying the couple had met on several occasions.

Attorney Adam Heppinstall KC has been appointed to lead the investigation.

The Liberal Democrats said Mr Sharp’s evidence completely undermined Mr Johnson’s previous claims.

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: Johnson is once again true to form as a liar in chief.

We have seen cover-up after cover-up with this Conservative government and the public deserves full transparency.

It is clear that Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister will be increasingly remembered as a series of sordid scandals that dragged Britain down.