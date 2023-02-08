Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson on comeback trail hoping ‘uninspiring’ Sunak slips away

Theresa May has a lot to answer. Not least, it seems, Liz Truss’s decision to get back on the political scene.

According to those around her, the former prime minister has taken a peek at the eye-watering sums May can command on the speaking circuit and she wants it too. In fact, Truss wants more.

If May can pocket a total of $2.5 million since 2019, Truss, who sees himself as having a wider and more appealing appeal than May, expects to earn bigger sums.

This is one of the reasons why Rishi Sunak’s predecessor as prime minister is not going quietly.

Those close to Truss say she is inundated with offers to speak, especially in the United States. Indeed, his intervention against China on the subject of human rights has prompted new invitations.

The other reason is that Truss sincerely believes she can make a comeback. Hard to comprehend, I know, for someone who was only in office for 49 days, during which time the position of the British in international financial markets all but collapsed and the cost of public borrowing soared.

She doesn’t say it, not in public anyway. Truss was keen to deny on Spectator TV that she harbored any leadership ambitions. That’s not how it works, no politician worth their salt comes out and says what they really mean.

Privately, his calculation and that of his advisers is that Truss’s successor remains deeply unpopular, even among members of the Conservative Party. Sunak wasn’t their first choice as leader (it was Truss) and he hasn’t remedied that yet.

He also failed to unite his own deputies, for whom he was the first choice in preference to Truss. They remain divided on his quest for tax hikes. The little he does smacks of trust and authority.

Sunak took an age to bid farewell to Nadhim Zahawi as party chairman, even though pretty much the whole country could see his position was untenable.

The resulting mini-rework was also time-consuming and uninspiring. Bizarre for a new prime minister, but the feeling lingers of someone already running out of steam (if he ever had any in the first place), acting as a gatekeeper for the next occupant of Number 10.

A poor set of local election results in May, Camp Truss believes, could seal Sunak’s demise.

So, in addition to attacking China, his 4,000-word essay in The Daily Telegraph and the Spectator TV interview. Truss attributes his short reign to a cabal of leftist economists and institutions, aided and abetted by unscrupulous bond traders.

Truss doesn’t do self-reflection. It was his failure before. Indeed, this was one of the factors behind the deputies’ refusal to anoint him. In short, many of them thought she was crazy. And that’s his weakness now.

In her eyes, a pinko conspiracy of officials from HM Treasury, the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility, or OBR, did it for her. They viewed Truss as a challenge to their orthodoxy that government spending and borrowing should balance as much as possible and that high taxation was the best way to finance the state machine.

In a way, she was right, but it was lazy groupthink rather than leftist. After all, these same institutions supported austerity not so long ago.

Truss has selective memory

Truss was put on a growth program. In this, too, she was on the right track. Unfortunately, she placed too much emphasis on lowering taxes.

She refused to have her proposals considered by the OBR, even though the office was founded under another Conservative prime minister, David Cameron.

Among the many flaws in Trusss’ plan for herself, however, is the looming presence of Boris Johnson

Markets were spooked by the scale and speed of what it was doing and the lack of any objective view of its numbers. His friend, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, was fired but to no avail. The wheels were in motion and Truss was burned out.

Her selective memory chooses to ignore how she and Kwarteng were warned loudly and repeatedly that the markets were already in a feverish and nervous state and that the reaction had to be brutal and hostile.

It is possible to assign some blame to Kwarteng. It was his spontaneous bragging on Sunday, after the shock unveiling of his tax cuts the previous Friday, that there were many more where they came from that spooked markets so much.

Who, however, named Kwarteng? He was Truss’ choice as chancellor. For someone trained in finance, he incredibly chose to downplay the markets’ likely response. He deserved to lose his job. However, he was not a lone operator, but a key player in the flawed and doomed Truss project.

Ironically, due to its poor execution, the very institutions it criticizes have become stronger and more influential.

By reaffirming her belief that low taxation is the engine of growth, an unrepentant Truss deliberately offers herself as an opposing alternative to Sunak. In her view, the country, the world, was not ready for her brand of economy and she paid the price. Now, she actually says, she always likes a second chance. And in this she is aided by Sunak’s lack of policies.

The order was given some time ago to colleagues at the Sunak cabinet to come up with plans for growth. There were two requirements: they could not be based on the current approach to managing the economy because it did not generate growth, and they had to avoid the trusonomic adherence to reduced taxation. Sunak wants his vision to be original to be his own and entirely his own work, in other words. So far there is nothing.

Among the many flaws in Trusss’ plan for herself, however, is the looming presence of Boris Johnson. He, too, relishes the prospect of making millions from appearances and speeches. He, too, views his premiership as unfinished business. He pursues a similar path to Truss by keeping his profile high, watching and waiting for Sunak to fall.

Boris Johnson became UK Prime Minister in July 2019, left, and resigned three years later in July 2022, right. Here, “The National” looks back on his colorful time as leader of the country. Getty Images/Reuters

Poor Sunak. He has not one but two former leaders to face. They both surpass him in personal popularity and they both miss what they had and would like to get it back. Meanwhile, he must rule the country while somehow increasing his own rating.

This, against a backdrop of war on mainland Europe, rising energy bills, inflation, a Brexit that has yet to be delivered, if ever, tensions with China, domestic productivity who refuses to move in the right direction and a gaggle of new Northern MPs who keep demanding his dedication to leveling, a policy Johnson devised.

Oh, and Sir Keir Starmer and Labor are tracking his every step.

In Johnson’s case, more than 50 members of his government have resigned. As for Truss, she was ousted by her own deputies. That should be it for both of them.

And yet, that’s the question that swirls around Westminster: they couldn’t lead anymore, could they? The answer would have to be no, but then again, who would have thought that Johnson and Truss would have been chosen to lead in the first place?

Nothing is more impossible.

Published: 07 February 2023, 12:49