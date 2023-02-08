BBC chairman slammed by MPs for role in loaning Boris Johnson

Under fire, BBC chairman Richard Sharp has denied giving financial advice to Boris Johnson after MPs slammed his role in facilitating an £800,000 loan for the former prime minister.

Sharp was called on to step down following reports he helped broker the loan to ease the former prime ministers’ financial woes.

The BBC chairman, who has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Conservative Party, has repeatedly denied helping arrange the loan and insisted his relationship with Johnson was largely professional.

He also said he never gave financial advice to the former prime minister, never asked for it, never received it from me.

I did not arrange the loan, he added.

Sharp was hauled before Parliament’s Select Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) after weeks of accusations.

The Sunday Times reported last month that Sharp introduced Johnson’s multimillionaire distant cousin, Sam Blyth, who offered to act as guarantor for a credit facility to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case in late 2020.

In January 2021, Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the government’s choice for the BBC role.

Sharp agreed with acting DCMS committee chairman Damian Green that he was acting as a sort of introductory agency between his friend Blyth and Case.

When Green presented this to the chairman of the BBC, Sharp replied: Exactly what I did was to ensure that due process and propriety were followed.

He said he then raised with Mr Blyth the fact that I had submitted my candidacy to be President of the BBC and therefore to avoid a conflict, or a perception of conflict, I could and we agreed not to participate in anything anymore, and I didn’t.

Sharp said his role in the discussion was simply to introduce Blyth to Case and ensure due process and propriety were followed.

Days before Sharp was announced as BBC chairman, Case wrote to Johnson asking him to stop seeking advice from Sharp on his financial affairs.

The notice issued by Case read: In view of the imminent announcement of Richard Sharp as the new BBC President, it is important that you no longer ask him for his opinion on your personal financial affairs.

MPs on the DCMS select committee said the leaked memo, dated December 22, 2020, contradicted Sharp’s statement that it had not provided financial advice to Johnson.

Asked about the memo, Sharp insisted the wording was wrong.

And pressed to know if he had ever given Johnson informal advice, Sharp replied: No, our relationship is largely professional.

He also revealed that he told Johnson he wanted to run for the BBC chairman.

Sharps’ involvement in the saga has caused significant embarrassment to the BBC, which is carrying out its own internal investigation into whether there has been a breach of its conflict of interest rules.

Labor MP Kevin Brennan asked Sharp why he was considering getting involved in the talks in the first place.

When Mr Blyth offered you to help the Prime Minister, did you at any time consider, given the job and the fact that you were considering and actively seeking the position of Chairman of the BBC, did you actually considered at one point just saying, sorry, I can’t help?

Sharp replied: Knowing that Id had the conversation with him in September… clearly, you know, I could have said no.

Brennan chimed in: Why didn’t you?

WATCH LIVE: Asking BBC Chairman Richard Sharp over allegations he helped sort out a guarantor for an £800,000 loan to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP. https://t.co/y51rAExfjC — Kevin Brennan MP (@KevinBrennanMP) February 7, 2023

I felt I could help ensure that due process was followed, Sharp said.

Brennan continued: Have you thought of saying, I can’t help because I’m in the middle of a nomination process for a very high-profile BBC public appointment chairman who, by the way, the Prime Minister will have the final say on what kind of an idiot do you think i am?

Sharp went on to say that he felt his participation was to ensure that due process was followed and the rules were followed.

Brennan fired back: I’ll tell you what I would have said to him: I would have said first, it’s not my job to have anything to do with the prime minister’s bailout and his personal finances and style unaffordable life.

And I would have said, more importantly, that I am a candidate for this key public appointment.

Elsewhere at the committee hearing, Sharp declined to say whether he would resign if a separate investigation by the public appointments watchdog criticized him for withholding information about his involvement in Johnson’s finances during his run for president. Presidency of the BBC.

When asked, he told MPs: Well, I need to see what the survey produces.

Sharp insisted he went through a very rigorous interview process and was appointed on merit.