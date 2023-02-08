Erdogan declares state of emergency in Turkey as death toll tops 7,800

1/8

Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble on the second day after an earthquake hit Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Tuesday. Photo by Turk Jandarma/UPI | License picture

February 7 (UPI) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday as the death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria topped 7,800. The statement covers 10 provinces hardest hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Pazarcik district in Kahramanmaras province on Monday, while also affecting neighboring areas in northwestern Syria.

“We are facing one of the biggest disasters not only in the history of the Turkish Republic, but also in our geography and in the world,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said it was the country’s “greatest relief” that more than 8,000 people had been rescued so far, adding that 53,300 search and rescue personnel were monitoring the area.

“That number is growing with every passing hour, with teams coming from across the country and around the world,” he said.

Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that at least 5,894 people were killed and 26,721 others were injured in Turkey’s 10 provinces, according to data from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Syria’s numbers are hampered by the ongoing civil war. The combined death toll from figures provided by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the aid organization Syria Civil Defence, better known as the White Helmets, comes to around 1,930.

The White Helmets Tuesday account more than 1,200 deaths in the areas of Syria it serves.

However, the death toll is expected to continue to rise by the thousands as rescuers search for survivors and find bodies in the more than 5,600 buildings that Turkish officials say have been destroyed in the country. The White Helmets said on Tuesday evening that the number of collapsed buildings had risen to more than 400, with more than 1,300 “severely damaged”.

“Time is running out,” the White Helmets said on their official Twitter account on Tuesday. “Hundreds of people are still trapped under the rubble. Every second can mean saving a life.

“We call on all humanitarian organizations and international bodies to provide material support and assistance to organizations responding to this disaster.”

However, there are victories amid the horror, with the White Helmets celebrating the recovery of a young girl from the rubble of her home in the town of Jenderes, north of Aleppo, on Tuesday.

Video of the rescue posted on Twitter shows responders pulling the girl, identified as only Jenderes, from the remains of the broken down building and rushing her to a nearby ambulance.

“Moments of hope in the midst of disaster,” the White Helmets tweeted.

Moments of hope in the midst of disaster. Our teams managed to rescue Jana alive from the rubble of her home in the town of Jenderes, north of #Aleppoyesterday, Tuesday February 7, after the violent #earthquake that hit the NW #Syria at dawn on Monday 6 February. pic.twitter.com/VhnJPqaYN5— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023

The United Nations also called on Tuesday for a ceasefire in Syria’s civil war that began in 2011 when the Assad regime attempted to forcefully suppress pro-democracy protests.

An end to the fighting is necessary to “enable humanitarian and relief workers to reach those in need without fear of attack”, said Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria. A declaration.

In Turkey, AFAD said 60,217 search and rescue personnel, along with an array of vehicles and equipment, have been deployed to the affected regions, including 3,251 responders from around the world who rushed to join them.

A team of 16 search and rescue dogs is en route from Mexico City to help find victims who were buried amid the quake, BBC reports. Dogs were an essential tool in search and rescue operations after the 7.1 magnitude Puebla earthquake in 2017. More than 200 people were killed and 1,300 injured.

The U.S. Agency for International Development said it has activated Virginia Task Force 1, the Fairfax County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, and the USA-2 International Rescue Team. of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, to deploy in response to the earthquake.

White Helmets Director Raed Al Saleh met with USAID Director Samantha Power to discuss the best ways to help earthquake victims, the group said. said on Twitter.

So far, the European Union has deployed 1,150 search and rescue personnel and 70 dogs which make up 27 teams in Turkey, Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Britain, Greece and Israel have also offered help, among others.

And the World Health Organization plans to fly medical supplies, including major surgical trauma kits, to Syria and Turkey on three charter flights.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “particularly concerned about areas where we don’t yet have information”, but damage mapping is underway.

“This is a time when we must come together in solidarity, as one humanity, to save lives and alleviate the suffering of people who have already suffered so much,” he said. said Tuesday at a board meeting.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Disaster Center, which is monitoring the situation, states that approximately 23 million people were negatively affected by the earthquake.

According to the United Nations, Syria had the largest number of internally displaced people in the world at 6.8 million, of whom around 14.6 million needed humanitarian assistance, which was the situation before the earthquakes. earth.