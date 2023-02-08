Boris Johnson loan scandal shows how cronyism corrupts public life

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp’s hidden involvement in arranging an £800,000 loan for the former PM exposes the golden upper circles of UK politics and media, writes Adam Bienkov

Subscribe to our weekly Behind the headlines email and get a free copy of Signing time posted for you

There are rules in this country, and those rules exist for a reason, BBC chairman Richard Sharp told MPs today as he defended his decision to help arrange a huge loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson while seeking the top job. to the society.

Remarkably, Sharp insisted that his involvement in securing the loan, through his friend and multi-millionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, was completely honest and an example of good governance. In reality, it was quite the opposite.

By helping to arrange the loan, Sharp not only created a substantial conflict of interest around his future BBC appointment, but he also continued to hide this conflict from the public and from Parliament for over two years afterwards.

In doing so, he not only challenged the impartiality of the BBC, but also that of the civil service, whose head, Simon Case, he had consulted over the £800,000 loan which Sharp is today seeking to downplay importance.

However, even without the existence of the loans, Sharp’s position at the BBC would already have been deeply compromised.

As a major Conservative Party donor and former adviser to Johnson and Rishi Sunak, he has never been able to responsibly oversee the company’s impartiality.

patrick howe

And while some of his predecessors as BBC chairman also had political affiliations, most were also seasoned media figures with relevant experience within the company. Sharp, by contrast, appears to have little relevant experience beyond his deep ties to Johnson and the Conservative Party.

Since getting the job, with help from Downing Street, Sharp has also appeared to expand his role, placing himself on the appointment board for the BBC’s chief information officer, much to the frustration of the company’s real journalists.

Questioned by MPs today, Sharp dismissed his involvement in Johnson’s loan as simply the result of an after-dinner comment among friends. But that comment, in itself, only amplifies the caustic nature of this story: far from being an example of good governance and due process, the Sharp saga is almost the very definition of clientelism in public life.

By leveraging their social and political connections, each player in the story was able to secure a political or financial advantage for themselves that is simply not available to anyone who does not exist within these golden circles.

Without these connections, Sharp would probably never have been able to secure his place at the BBC, and Johnson would never have been able to accept such large funds from his undeclared beneficiary.

DO YOU LIKE THIS ARTICLE ?

HELP US PRODUCE MORE Receive the monthly Signing time newspaper and help support fearless, independent journalism that tells stories, shapes the agenda and holds power to account. Were not financed by a billionaire oligarch or an offshore hedge fund. We rely on our readers to fund our journalism. If you like what we do, subscribe.

Sadly, like so many things that happened during Boris Johnson’s tenure, none of the participants in this story appear to have suffered any real consequences.

Sharp today insisted he had done nothing wrong and would remain at the BBC, although he said nothing about what happened in Parliament before his appointment not be approved by the deputies.

Similarly, Johnson dismissed the story, telling reporters it was just an example of the BBC “vanishing on its own merits”.

In fact, it is the perfect example of how cronyism so deeply corrupts public life in the UK and how it is so often allowed to continue without any real consequences for those who benefit most from it.

OUR JOURNALISM DEPENDS ON YOU

Signing time is funded by its subscribers. Receive our monthly print edition and help support independent, fearless journalism.