Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie shares an intimate look inside a date with photos of her husband



















07 February 2023 – 17:57 GMT



Matthew Moore

Carrie and Boris Johnson had an intimate date together enjoying fine dining see pics

Carrie And Boris Johnson enjoyed a romantic date during the week, with the political consultant sharing photos from their night out at the Little Beefbar. The mum-of-two took to Instagram on Monday night to share snippets of the meal they took out, and every piece looked delicious. Carrie shared photos on her Instagram Stories of toast and red meat, a parmesan-wrapped salad and a serving of French toast, which she called “the best”and scoops of ice cream. WATCH: Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby boy Loading player… In a simple caption, Carrie posted, “Date night @lepetitbeefbar.” Although she hasn’t shared photos of her hubby, Carrie looked stunning in one of the snaps, style a white ruffle blouse. DETAILS: Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie takes part in ‘bake off’ – and you won’t believe it Her gorgeous hair was styled in braids and stretched past her shoulders, and she could also be seen wearing her striking wedding ring. Carrie and Boris had dinner at a restaurant in Chelsea The bespoke restaurant has locations all over the world, including Chelsea in London, where Carrie and Boris dined. It offers a quiet atmosphere for the dining experience, and guests can even reserve a private room. Carrie and Boris share two children, son Wilfridtwo years old, and her daughter Romy, one year old, and during the Christmas period she frequently melted hearts with an overview of how the family was celebrating. The couple enjoyed a delicious three-course meal Before the big day carrie showed his young clan as they enjoyed a twinkling light show and helped themselves to sweets. Wilfred looked snug in a white knit sweater with a yellow smiley face and baby Romy looked adorable in floral leggings and a knitted baby blue cardigan. PHOTOS: Carrie Johnson’s secret sparkly mini wedding dress everyone missed RELIVE: 4 times Kate Middleton and Carrie Johnson dressed the same way The 34-year-old wrapped up warm for the occasion, sporting a charcoal gray coat layered over a dress, tights and boots. Carrie shared the photos online for friends and family to see. She captioned the post: “A colorful afternoon at Dopamine Land.” She also wrote, “For anyone reaching out to me, Wilf’s jacket is from @irieandi xx.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

