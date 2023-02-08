Erdogan declares 3-month state of emergency as death toll tops 3,549





More than 5 billion dollars are allocated by Ankara to repair the damage of the disaster, which left 6,217 buildings collapsed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his address to the nation (Reuters) In light of the deadly and devastating earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria, a three-month state of emergency has been declared by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 10 affected provinces. In his address to the stricken nation, Erdogan said, “We will quickly complete the presidential and parliamentary processes regarding the decision on the state of emergency, which will last three months and cover 10 earthquake-affected provinces.” The 10 provinces include Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman and Gaziantep. Death toll tops 3,549, final toll not To date, Erdogan has confirmed that so far 3,549 have died and 22,168 have been injured. “The biggest consolation for us is that today more than 8,000 of our fellow citizens have been rescued alive from the rubble,” Erdogan said. Director General of Earthquake Risk Reduction in Disaster and Emergency Management Orhan Tatar said 1,511 heavy equipment and 216 vehicles have been assigned to search and rescue operations, pointing out that the Crescent Turkish Red sent 82 vehicles, 21 mobile kitchens, a mobile oven, 156 vehicles and a team of 975 people to the area. AFAD also noted the collapse of 6,217 buildings in Turkish cities affected by the earthquake. Ankara releases 5 billion dollars for the consequences More than 5 billion dollars were allocated by Ankara on Tuesday to repair the damage of the disaster, “It was decided to allocate 100 billion liras [$5.3 billion] to our departments to eliminate the consequences of the disaster,” Erdogan said. He also confirmed that 53,000 people are taking part in search and rescue operations, while emergency services have provided more than 54,000 tents, 102,000 mattresses and other essentials to shelter those affected. Regarding aid to Turkey, China Central Television reported that Beijing will provide an initial installment of 40 million yuan (about $6 million) in emergency aid to support relief efforts in Turkey. The Malaysian Foreign Ministry has announced the deployment of a search and rescue team to Turkey. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also confirmed in a phone call to his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, that his country stands by Turkey in the difficult circumstances it is going through. In the same context, two teams of Russian rescuers arrived in Kahramanmaras, one of the cities most affected by the earthquake in southeastern Turkey, at dawn on Tuesday. Pakistan has also sent search and rescue teams and relief supplies to Turkey in a show of solidarity following the earthquakes that hit the south of the country.

