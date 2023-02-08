Boris Johnson has earned almost 5 million since leaving office





Boris Johnson has declared an income of 4.8 million since leaving office last September, more than 50 times his salary of 84,144 as a backbench MP. The former Prime Minister declared an advance payment of 2,488,387.53 on Wednesday from the New York agency Harry Walker for giving an unknown number of future speaking engagements. The speaking agency represents some of the biggest names in American politics, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Johnson was kicked out of Downing Street in July by mutinous Tory MPs following scandals including partygate, in which dozens of Whitehall workers and Johnson himself were fined for taking part in rallies illicit during Covid-19 closures. Since then, he has remained on the backbenches as MP for the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, but according to the Register of MPs’ Financial Interests, his earnings jumped in just a few months thanks to a book advance and at speeches which earn him almost a quarter of a million pounds at a time. In January alone, his speech earnings included 246,406 from Bloomberg Singapore and 200,892 from Aditya Birla Management, an Indian company, according to the register. The lucrative engagements come despite him telling MPs in 2021 they should focus on their parliamentary duties. You have to put your work as an MP first and you have to dedicate yourself first and foremost to your constituents, he said. Johnson declared a 510,000 advance with HarperCollins to publish a memoir chronicling his turbulent three-year period as prime minister during Brexit and the pandemic. He has written a dozen books, but has yet to complete a biography of William Shakespeare, first promised eight years ago. Last month, Johnson said he received 1 min from Christopher Harborne, a tycoon who previously funded the Brexit party. The money went to an organization called The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd, which was set up to support the public lives of former prime ministers by funding an office with three staff. Recommended Meanwhile, the former prime minister has been living for the past five months in a property 20 minutes away on one of Britain’s most expensive streets in Knightsbridge, central London. The house is owned by Lady Carole Bamford, wife of construction equipment tycoon JCB and Tory peer Lord Anthony Bamford. In the register, Johnson said concessional use of a home for me and my family since September 2 worth $74,000. Johnson’s assistant confirmed he had paid rent on the property. Johnson overtook Theresa May, her predecessor as prime minister, as the highest-earning MP in the current parliament. She has received 2.5 million since the last election in December 2019.

