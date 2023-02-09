President Zelensky hails Boris Johnson for supporting Ukraine ‘from the first second’ of Putin’s invasion





BORIS Johnson was hailed today by President Zelensky for supporting Ukraine ‘from the first second’ of Putin’s evil invasion. The Ukrainian leader singled out the former prime minister as he addressed MPs in Westminster on a historic visit to Britain. 2 Boris Johnson at Westminster Hall today 2 President Zelensky addresses parliamentarians at Westminster Hall Mr Johnson – one of Zelensky’s closest friends on the world stage – smiled as he was praised for standing up to Russia. President Zelensky said: “From the first seconds and minutes of full-scale war, Britain, you reached out when the world had yet to understand how to respond. “Boris, you brought the others together when it seemed impossible, thank you. “You showed your strong British character back then. You did not compromise Ukraine and its ideals.” Since leaving Downing Street in September, Mr Johnson has continued to champion the fight for Ukrainian independence and has even returned to Kyiv. In recent weeks he has urged Rishi Sunak to send fighter jets to help beat Putin in the air. President Zelensky repeated that call in his extremely moving speech today – urging: “We have freedom, give us the wings to protect it. In the great Westminster Hall, the Ukrainian President hero was greeted with thunderous applause. The warlord said, “We will always emerge victorious over evil. This is at the heart of our traditions, but also of yours. “We know Russia will lose. Victory will change the world and it will be a change the world has needed for a long time. “The UK is marching with us towards the most important victory of our lives. “Any aggressor who tries to push back borders by force, who tries to inflict destruction and death on other peoples, who tries to endure dictatorship at the expense of the blood of others in criminal and unprovoked wars …any aggressor will lose. “There must be justice. Anyone who invests in terrorism must be held accountable. “Anyone, anyone who invests in violence must compensate those who have suffered from terror.” This afternoon, BoJo reiterated Zelensky’s appeal. “It’s time to give the Ukrainians the extra equipment they need to defeat Putin and bring peace to Ukraine,” he said. “That means longer range missiles and artillery. That means more tanks. That means planes. “The single best use of any of these items is to deploy them now for the protection of Ukrainians – not least because that’s how we ensure our own long-term security.”

