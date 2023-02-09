Politics
Boris Johnson becomes the highest paid MP in this parliament with 2.4 million for speeches | Political news
Boris Johnson declared an installment of almost 2.5 million for conferences, bringing his income to 4.8 million for this parliament.
THE former PMs The latest update to the MPs Register of Interests showed he had received £2,488,387.53 as an advance for speeches arranged through the Harry Walker agency.
The Harry Walker speaking agency has other high profile clients including former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and former Vice President Al Gore.
The latest donation makes him the highest paid MP in this parliament as he overtakes former Prime Minister Theresa May, who said nothing in the past two months but has since received £2.5million end of 2019.
Zelenskyy addresses MPs before meeting King – latest politics
The previous update to the Members’ Register of Interests showed Mr Johnson had earned nearly £1m in January alonereceiving £200,892.86 for a speech at Aditya Birla Management, an Indian conglomerate, and £246,406.57 from Bloomberg Singapore for a speech he gave in the city.
Combined with a payment of £3,000 for an article he wrote for The Spectator magazine – which he says took an hour to write – his total earnings from December 14 to January 13 were £960,298.
These numbers follow revelations in inquiry into Westminster accounts by Sky News and Tortoise, which showed Mr Johnson had earned £1,064,785 in jobs outside of his MP or Prime Minister’s salary since the start of this parliament, which started in December 2019.
His previous earnings total before the February update was £2,328,964.
Adding the latest entry of £2.4m, Mr Johnson’s total outside income is now £4,817,352.
The money is on top of the £84,000 salary Mr Johnson receives as an MP.
Learn more about Members’ finances:
Find your MP using the Westminster Accounts tool
The Westminster Accounts: The Story So Far
The latest update to the MPs Register of Interests also reveals that Mr Johnson received the use of accommodation from Lady Bamford worth an estimated £10,000.
Another gift of accommodation from Lord and Lady Bamford was valued at £3,500.
Other new registry entries include:
• Former PM Liz Truss receives £15,000 from International Ski Federation President Johan Eliasch ‘for staff and office costs to support me in politics’
• Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and a member of staff received a lunch from Google at the World Economic Forum in Davos for a total value of £380
• Former cabinet minister Simon Clarke received £5,000 from Conservative donor and Ukrainian businessman Alexander Termerko
• Former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn was paid to travel to Washington by The Progressive International (worth a total of £1,452.85) for “Congress meetings and public advocacy on press freedom and the case of Julian Assange”
• Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith received £7,000 from Riva Media Ltd for a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, plus flights and transfers
• Five Tory MPs received ski passes at the World Economic Forum in Davos
• Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy received £2,040 from Equiida Ltd as runner-up, a 50% deposit for a four-hour event.
• Former Wales secretary Alun Cairns has been awarded £8,000 severance pay after ending his job as senior adviser to private hire transport and technology platform Veezu Holdings Ltd – for which he was paid £15,000 a year
• Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting has been awarded £34,425 for staff costs from MPM Connect Ltd – a company Sky News discovered has no staff or website and is registered at an office where the secretary says she’s never heard of it.
All MPs must declare all donations, gifts, payments and other benefits they receive.
The Register of Members’ Interests is updated every few weeks.
