Boris Johnson calls on UK to send jets and tanks to help Ukraine ‘finish the job’

Boris Johnson said the UK has more than 100 Typhoon jets and the ‘best one-time use’ for them would be in Ukraine (Picture: MOD Crown Copyright).

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressured Rishi Sunak to send jets and tanks to Ukraine. He said more than 100 Typhoon jets were held by the UK and “the best one-time use” for them would be in Ukraine. Mr Johnson’s comments came ahead of news that the Prime Minister has asked the Defense Secretary to investigate planes the UK could potentially donate to Ukraine.

The former prime minister’s comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used an address in parliament to make the case for fighter jets, saying his country needed “wings for freedom”. Mr Johnson, who formed a close relationship with Mr Zelensky while at No 10, said: ‘It’s time to give the Ukrainians the extra equipment they need to defeat Putin and restore peace in Ukraine. “That means longer range missiles and artillery. That means more tanks. That means planes. “We have over 100 Typhoon jets. We have over 100 Challenger 2 tanks. “The single best use of any of these items is to deploy them now for the protection of Ukrainians, not least because that’s how we ensure our own long-term security.” He said supplying the weapons now would help make the world safer by stopping Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Watch: Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up as he flies in the cockpit of the RAF Typhoon last year during his time as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that supplying Typhoon jets to Ukraine would require the support of Germany, Italy and Spain, the other countries involved in its development, but he insisted that this shouldn’t be a problem. “Today’s investment to help Ukraine will avert instability and chaos for years to come,” Johnson said. “By helping Ukraine push Putin back, we can make our world safer and more importantly save an innocent country from destruction. “It is true that the Typhoon is a four-nation aircraft and that we need allied approval for export. But there is no reason to think that Germany or others should object to our decision, they are British planes. “In the year since Putin’s barbaric invasion, we have learned that he fears nothing but the heroism of Ukrainians and the Western will to give them the tools they need. “Each time we have stepped up our military support, the Ukrainians have responded and turned the tide of the war. Now is the time to give them exactly what they need to finish the job.”

Watch: Would the F-16 fighter jet suit Ukraine?