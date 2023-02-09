Zelenskyy pleads for jets at historic Westminster address – POLITICO

LONDON Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and made another call for fighter jets as he delivers a historic speech to Britain’s parliament on a rare trip out of his country.

His next stop will be France, according to an official in Paris.

In Britain, Zelenskyy spoke to an audience of MPs, peers and journalists at Westminster Hall, the medieval heart of Britain’s parliament, as Kyiv braces for an anticipated Russian offensive.

He spoke with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and will be received in audience by King Charles III. Ahead of their meeting, Sunak announced that the UK would now train pilots in the operation of NATO-standard fighter jets as well as marines. This is on top of an expansion of British training of Ukrainian recruits from 10,000 to 20,000 soldiers this year.

Addressing the assembled lawmakers, Zelenskyy thanked Britain for “reaching out” when the world was still unsure how to respond to Russia’s invasion.

And he paid a personal tribute to Johnson, who figured prominently in the audience that gathered to watch Zelenskyy speak. Boris, you united others when it seemed absolutely impossible,” he said.

Before Sunak took office, Zelenskyy had bonded with Johnson, who was one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters as prime minister and even made a surprise visit to Kyiv after leaving office. Sunak has pledged to maintain UK support since taking office in October, although Johnson has urged the West to go further in granting fighter jet requests.

In a fresh appeal for Western air aid, Zelenskyy presented House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle with the helmet of one of Ukraine’s most successful pilots, inscribed with a plea for fighter jets that said, “We have freedom, give us wings to protect it. »

Accelerating the pressure on Sunak, Zelenskyy joked that he had left Parliament two years earlier, grateful for the “delicious English tea”, but this time added that he would leave Parliament “thanking you all for advance for the powerful English planes”.

And he described the prospect of an audience with the king as “a really special moment for me” adding pointedly: The king is an air force pilot. And in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king.

“Unimaginable difficulties”

Only a handful of leaders have delivered such a speech at Westminster Hall in the past 30 years, including Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama and, most recently, King Charles III.

Ukraine’s president arrived on a Royal Air Force plane at an airport north of London on a visit that had been a closely guarded secret until Wednesday morning.

Recounting his first visit to London in 2020 when he sat in the chair of British warlord Winston Churchill, Zelenskyy said: ‘I certainly felt something, but only now do I know what was the feeling. It’s a feeling of how bravery takes you through the most unimaginable trials to ultimately reward you with victory.

It is Zelenskyy’s first trip to the UK since the Russian invasion almost a year ago and only his second confirmed trip outside Ukraine during the war, having visited the United States.

The Ukrainian leader is also expected to visit Brussels later this week, although a question mark was placed over his visit after plans leaked on Monday.

Zelensky arrives at Westminster | Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

In a sign of Westminster’s broad cross-party consensus on Ukraine, Labor leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that his opposition party “doesn’t just hope for victory for Ukraine, we believe in victory”.

Sunak said he was proud to announce today’s expanded training program, and that it “underscores our commitment not just to providing short-term military equipment, but a long-term commitment to stand by Ukraine for years to come”. .

Sunak and Zelenskyy in Downing Street | Pool photo by Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Hopes are growing in Brussels that the Ukrainian leader may also make his first visit to European Union institutions since the start of the war.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc will meet for a summit in Brussels on Thursday, which would allow Zelenskyy to meet all the top leaders in one day.

The visit to London came as Russian forces bombarded areas of eastern Ukraine with fresh artillery bombardment, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday, in what authorities in Kyiv consider part of of a new push by Kremlins forces before the anniversary of the invasion.

Clea Caulcutt contributed reporting.