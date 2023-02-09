Boris Johnson earns 5 million in outside income





Boris Johnson has received a 2.5million advance for his gigs as he has increased his gigantic earnings since being kicked out of No 10. This brings the former prime ministers' outside earnings over the past 12 months to nearly £5million, on top of the £84,000 salary he still receives as a backbench MP. Mr Johnson received $2.49million from the Harry Walker Agency as an advance for a series of speaking engagements, the latest statement in the Members' Register of Interests shows. The ex-Prime Minister has now earned around 4.7 million over the past year. Almost all of that money has come in since he left No. 10 in September, including after-dinner concert fees and his upcoming book. Mr Johnson revealed last month that he had struck a £510,000 deal with HarperCollins to write a memoir like no other, even though he only worked 10 hours on it. News of the former Tory leader's latest breakthrough comes as he prepares to defend his actions during the Partygate scandal at the upcoming Commons inquiry into whether he misled Parliament. It last emerged that the taxpayer could end up contributing more than £222,000 in legal fees for the defense of former prime ministers. Mr Johnson is also under pressure over his links to BBC Chairman Richard Sharp, who denied facilitating a loan of up to £800,000 for the then Prime Minister before backing his appointment as head of the broadcaster. In a deadly discussion by MPs on Wednesday, Mr Sharpinsisted that he had not arranged the loan despite admitting he had introduced his friend Sam Blyth, who wanted to help the Prime Minister of time solving his financial problems, at the Cabinet Office. Earlier this week, former Tory leader William Hague said Mr Johnson and Liz Truss should stop blaming others for their failures and take responsibility for helping to wreak havoc. In a scathing attack on the former prime ministers both ousted from No 10 by their own party last year, Mr Hague suggested they were scapegoats after screwing things up completely. Mr Johnson tweeted a welcome to the UK on Wednesday as President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared to address Parliament. I look forward to hearing you address Parliament, he tweeted. MPs' earnings have been in the spotlight since it emerged they had declared 8 million in outside income since the start of 2022, including payments for second jobs, speeches, TV appearances and books. Just three MPs account for half of reported outside income: Mr Johnson, Theresa May and former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, who earned around £880,000 from his legal work. Mr Johnson's income exceeds that of his predecessor, Ms May, who declared 965,000 in speaking costs. Other high earners include Matt Hancock, who has declared just over 442,000 in the past year, including 320,000 from appearing on I'm a celebrity… Get me out of here!.

