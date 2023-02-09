Politics
How are clothes made from plastic waste?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in Parliament today during the current budget session. However, it was not her appearance at the Rajya Sabha that made the news, but her choice of dress that turned heads.
But what was so special about the sky blue sadri jacket worn by the prime minister? Officials say the garment was made from recycled plastic bottles. The garment was presented to him by IndianOil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bangalore on February 6.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter later to praise the Prime Minister for donning the jacket.
My sincere gratitude to PM Sh @Narendra Modi Ji for wearing the fabric jacket made from recycled PET bottles! Truly exemplifies his leadership for #Life Movement – India has led a global mass movement to encourage individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment 🍀 pic.twitter.com/9Qb8V2GkPS
Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSinghPuri) February 8, 2023
As discussions and netizens praise Modi for shining a light on sustainable fashion, here’s a look at how clothes, shoes are made from plastic and why they’re good for the environment.
Recycled plastic fashion
IndianOil, who is the mastermind behind the Modis jacket, explained how they made the garment. The oil company said the process of making the fabric from discarded bottles involves washing, drying and crushing the collected PET bottles into small shavings. The shavings are then heated and passed through a spinneret to form a polyester staple fiber which is given a fluffy, woolly texture in a crimping machine. This polyester staple fiber is then spun to produce a yarn which is then knitted or woven into polyester fabric.
The process is quite similar for other companies that recycle plastic into fabric for clothing and footwear. According to science, plastic bottles are first collected and then broken down into small flakes. These flakes are then melted into tiny pellets, and they are again melted, filtered and spun into threads. These yarns can be used for a range of textiles from swimwear to shirts, according to the designers.
It takes about six recycled bottles to make a t-shirt, six bottles to make a bodysuit, nine bottles to make a sleepsuit and nine to make a dress.
Also Read: From Mountains to Oceans: Plastic Pollution Exceeds Earth’s Safe Limit
Growth of recycled plastic fashion
Recycled plastic used in fashion has been around for a long time since the mid-1990s. However, lately, more and more brands and designers are opting for this choice. Big brands and celebrities are going green lately.
Adidas, the sports giant, offers shoes made entirely from recycled ocean plastic. The sportswear company added that its goal is to replace all virgin polyester with recycled polyester by 2024.
Likewise, Nike uses recycled materials in 60% of its products, said Seana Hannah, Nike’s vice president of sustainable innovation. Nike is the largest industrial user of recycled poly, and we divert more than one billion plastic bottles a year from landfill on average, Hannah said. The Guardian.
High fashion designer houses such as Prada, Gucci and Stella McCartney have also incorporated recycled plastic into their clothing, aiming to be more sustainable or to become a conscious choice.
And it’s not just Modi who chose to wear his green mantra on his sleeve. Actress Emma Watson at the Met Gala in 2016 in a Calvin Klein look created with fabric made from recycled plastic bottles, while at the Beauty and the Beast premiere in Paris she wore a Louis Custom Vuitton made from Newlife polyester which once again used used plastic. bottles.
Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova turned heads in 2021 when she walked the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards. Her dress, designed by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, was made with fabric made from recycled Evian water bottles.
At the 2012 Oscars, Meryl Streep stunned everyone in a gold Lanvin dress. The Hollywood stars’ fashion moment was also a green moment as the fabric was made from recycled plastic bottles.
Also read: India to ban single-use plastic: Why is it so dangerous? Which countries have taken steps to get rid of them?
Beneficial for the environment
We all know how plastic pollution is one of the biggest problems facing the world today. Plastic accounts for 85% of all marine litter. The United Nations Environment Program projects that the amount of plastic in the ocean will almost triple by 2040, adding 23 to 37 million tonnes of additional waste each year.
As this problem persists and seems to be only growing, one solution to the problem is recycling. To date, only 9% of plastic waste is recycled.
Therefore, using plastic bottles instead of new plastic to make clothes reduces the amount of plastic in the environment and uses far less energy. For example, making a new polyester requires an enormous amount of heat, and two of the main ingredients are coal and ethylene (a derivative of petroleum).
It also helps to change mentalities. The more big brands that publicly commit to sustainability, the more people will become aware of the issue and hopefully change their behavior.
However, the elephant in the room remains the fact that recycled plastic is still plastic and therefore contributes to the plastic economy. There are also concerns about microplastics, which are tiny particles that break off from synthetic textiles like polyester every time they are washed or worn. These tiny pieces of plastic are increasingly finding their way into human food, air and water sources.
So while it may not be a one-size-fits-all solution to the plastic problem, recycled plastic clothing is a step towards a greener and healthier environment.
And by wearing a jacket made from recycled plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the spotlight on a step in the right direction.
With contributions from agencies
|
