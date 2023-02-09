Boris Johnson urges Rishi Sunak to send jets to Ukraine after historic Zelensky speech

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

3 minute read

Boris Johnson has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to help bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia by giving President Volodymyr Zelensky the British planes he demands.

“There is nothing to lose and everything to gain by sending planes now,” said the former prime minister, close to Zelensky. tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Rishi Sunak later said “nothing is on the table” when it comes to supporting Ukraine, but he faces calls to hand over fighter jets.

Zelensky gave a historic speech in parliament on Wednesday as part of a surprise visit to the UK.

In an address to ministers, MPs and peers at Westminster Hall, Ukraine’s President thanked the UK for its continued support since Vladimir Putin launched his first attempt to invade Ukraine almost two years ago. ‘a year.

“London has been with Kyiv since day one,” Zelensky said.

“From the first seconds and minutes of full-scale war, Britain reached out to you when the world had yet to figure out how to respond.”

In his speech, he urged the government to help Ukraine further by providing fighter jets.

Speaking towards the end of his speech, Zelensky referred to his previous visit to the UK before the outbreak of war, adding: “Two years ago I thanked you for the delicious English tea.

“I will leave Parliament today, thanking you all in advance for the powerful English planes.”

The President of Ukraine further kicked off his advocacy for RAF fighter jets by presenting Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle with a pilot’s helmet bearing the inscription: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect her.

Sunak announced earlier on Wednesday that the UK would expand its support for Ukraine’s war effort by training Ukrainian pilots to fly NATO planes, as well as increasing the amount of military equipment sent by the United Kingdom to Ukraine. The UK has already provided a recruit training program to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers over the past six months.

A Number 10 spokesman said today the government hoped to start training Ukrainian pilots in the spring.

However, the prime minister is facing calls to go further, with his predecessor Johnson leading calls for British planes to be sent to the area immediately.

No 10 did not categorically rule out sending British jets in the future, saying this afternoon that ‘the Prime Minister has instructed the Defense Secretary to investigate any jets we may be able to provide, emphasizing the long-term nature of this provision given the length of training required for aircraft of this type.”

Sunak later said that “nothing is ruled out” when it comes to supporting Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference alongside Zelensky at a military base following a visit to Ukrainian troops, the Prime Minister said the UK had “been very clear about providing of military assistance to Ukraine and that nothing is excluded”.

The No 10 spokesman also said Zelensky’s speech, which referenced his 2020 visit to Churchill’s war rooms and received enthusiastic applause, was “clearly a powerful and poignant speech that resonated with the whole of Parliament”.

PoliticsHome Newsletters

PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe