Opponents of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis seize on Adani Group’s woes

Indian business and market circles have been consumed by the crisis that has engulfed the nations celebrated by the Adani Group in recent days, but in one place the issue has gone undebated: parliament.

India’s small but vocal opposition has demanded the opportunity to quiz the government on the woes of the group chaired by Gautam Adani, a longtime ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the speakers of both houses of parliament, which are dominated by the ruling Modis Bharatiya Janata party, have rejected all calls for a debate on the issue.

The ports-energy conglomerate, one of the largest in the country, has lost more than $100 billion in value following a scathing research report by short seller Hindenburg Research last month that accused it of manipulation stock price and accounting fraud.

The allegations, which Adani has strenuously denied, are the subject of a growing dispute between government supporters and opposition MPs keen to grab hold of a scandal they say could entangle Modi and his ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata.

On Monday, members of the Congress party, India’s largest opposition group, demonstrated outside parliament demanding answers over developments to Adani, who was forced last week to withdraw a bid for 2 shares, $4 billion.

Gautam Adani, left, at a 2019 event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in white Siddharaj Solanki/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock

Protesters also gathered near the Life Insurance Corporation of India and State Bank of India, both of which are exposed to Adani, calling on the government to allow a debate over the potential loss of taxpayers’ money.

The government is afraid to have a discussion on Adani in parliament, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi said on Monday. On Tuesday, Gandhi slipped several references to Adani into a speech responding to an unrelated presidential address.

For years, Gandhi has railed against Adani and other big business groups who he says profited from alleged links to the Modis government, a frequent line of attack against the popular prime minister, who is on on course to win a third term in next year’s elections.

These criticisms were revived by the Hindenburg report, the result of a two-year investigation, which accused the Indian group of operating a network of offshore entities to conceal the extent of control of the Adani family, circumvent rules on holdings of listed companies and driving up share prices.

Adani flatly rejected the claims made in the report, describing them last week as baseless and a calculated attack on India and its institutions.

Yet the government has been essentially silent on the crisis besetting one of India’s most prominent tycoons while raising questions about the integrity of the country’s capital markets.

Last Wednesday, as Adanis canceled the stock sale and grabbed headlines, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a business-friendly budget meant to demonstrate the government’s economic competence.

The Adani Group has lost more than $100 billion since last month Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Sitharaman weighed in on the Adani crisis, vowing that regulators would do their job in response to Hindenburg’s allegations and insisting that our macroeconomic fundamentals, the picture of our economy…nothing of all [it] was touched.

Researchers said pro-government social media users were on the move, with the #IStandwithAdani hashtag trending on Twitter as nationalists amplified a provocative and chauvinistic narrative that portrayed the Hindenburg report as a conspiracy.

Top BJP leaders have generally remained silent on the issue, said Joyojeet Pal, an associate professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Information. But once the narrative shifted from Adani to an attack on India, a few big influencers stepped in.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who describes himself as a proud Indian, told his more than 23 million followers on Monday that the Indian market hit job looks like a well-planned plot.

Jaggi Vasudev, a Hindu spiritual figure known as Sadhguru who has 4 million followers, tweeted on Sunday that foreign hitjobs on India’s economy were a centuries-old phenomenon. If bright India hurts some eyes, they need shades because India will definitely rise and shine, he added.

Many Indians associate Adani with the Prime Minister. The group’s chairman and prime minister are fellow Gujaratis whose rises in business and politics have coincided.

Adani has denied taking any advantage of his knowledge of Modi, but the questions raised about his group mark the second public embarrassment for the government in less than a month.

In January, the BBC aired a two-part documentary about the Hindu-Muslim religious bloodshed that killed more than 1,000 people in Gujarat in 2002, when Modi was the state’s chief minister. New Delhi blocked the film and ordered social media companies to remove links to it. Online, many Indians defended Modis’ reputation and attacked the film.

Now, the business model of prime ministers, built on conglomerates run by billionaires like Adanis, is also being challenged. Near the headquarters of the Life Insurance Corporation on Monday, a small congressional-affiliated group posed with suitcases full of cash and held up a giant fake check made out to Modis’ friend Adani.

Clouds of danger hang over people’s heads due to the crash in Adani shares, said Purna Chandra Padhi, secretary general of the youth wing of the Congress.

Veteran observers of Indian politics have expressed doubts that scrutiny of Adani will have a decisive impact on Modis’ continued popularity.

I’m very skeptical it’s going to have legs, said Milan Vaishnav, South Asia director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. I think this story is complicated and difficult for ordinary people to digest, as it involves allegations on issues such as stock offerings, financial flows and corporate governance.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research think tank, said: In previous episodes where business-state relations became a big political corruption issue, there were also fears of an economic downturn. Given India’s current economic stability, he added that there was no deep economic discontent to harbor.