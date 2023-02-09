India’s Disaster Relief Turkey Establishes It

Turkey (also Syria) has been hit by one of the worst series of earthquakes in human history and the situation on the ground is terrible beyond measure. But an interesting development has taken place in the way India has extended its aid to Turkey. India has become one of the first countries to send relief materials to Turkey, including a team of specially trained dogs, medical supplies, drills and other necessary equipment. Her action surprised many, shocked others, and some even openly criticize her for the extreme anti-Indian behavior Turkey has shown in the recent past.

In recent years, Turkey’s transition from a secular liberal regime to a highly Islamized regime has created a rift in its relations with India. Like many other Islamic countries, especially in the vicinity, Turkey has also used India as a punching bag to secure its Islamic credentials. Importantly, he took an anti-Indian stance on Kashmir by criticizing it over Valley’s revocation of Section 370. He also targeted India’s secular credentials during the 2020 anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots.

Turkey is part of an emerging network of Islamic countries such as Pakistan, Malaysia and Qatar, also dubbed India’s Axis of Evil. These countries target India with their vitriolic rhetoric and use diplomatic means to pressure India in international forums. Turkey is also accused by the Indian strategic community of radicalizing Indian Muslims through propaganda with even funding leads to many organizations going back to Turkey among other countries.

Despite Turkey’s anti-India activities in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only extended much-needed aid to the country, but also expressed his sadness over the catastrophe Turkey is facing through social media. It has definitely become a curious case of India helping a country that leaves no stone unturned to target it internationally. Now, how do we understand this decision given that under Prime Minister Modi, India’s foreign policy went beyond any moral restraints and realpolitik became the only norm?

Well, India has emerged as a powerful country over the past few years which has sent a clear message to the international audience that India is now ready to take on global responsibilities. Here, India has used its credentials to help in many cases in the past, especially during the Sri Lankan economic crisis recently. Turkey’s natural disaster was an opportunity for India to showcase its humanitarian and disaster relief capacity which in recent years has only been on an upward trajectory.

India has successfully positioned itself as a first responder in many crises such as the earthquake in Nepal in 2015, the drinking water crisis in the Maldives, Cyclone Mora in 2017 and evacuation during the pandemic of Covid-19. In order to realize its aspiration to be a leading power, this is the bare minimum that India seeks to do. Failing to meet Turkey’s needs after a major disaster would have meant that India is compromising on its own principle due to Turkey’s political smearing of India. It would certainly not suit India’s image as a major player to be reckoned with. Hence the maturity and confidence that India has shown by making this gesture towards Turkey.

Also, a fact to consider is that countries often go through phases where they behave in a certain way. Turkey, which once wanted to project a liberal image to the world, is now ruled by a regime that favors Islamization. This might not be true in the future though. The declining economy and looming elections have already prompted Recep Tayyip Erdogan to reach out to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In fact, in September last year, he also met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit which was seen as a thaw after a long phase of animosity.

Countries need to invest in long-term foreign policy. Sometimes the reward can be nice, but to achieve it, some investments have to be made. India is now playing games on a whole new level. While he is cautious vis-à-vis the axis of evil, of which Turkey is also a major element, he does not close any paths for the future either. It is with this long-term understanding that India’s actions must be understood.

Some may also see it as an opportunity for PM Modi to distance himself from his image of Hindutva. But this is hardly the case. It’s an image his detractors have linked him to. Under him, India’s foreign policy followed the India First principle. He established himself as a leader very sure of his image as a statesman. Helping Turkey in their need for an hour just affirmed that fact once again.

The author holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, University of South Asia. His research focuses on the political economy of South Asia and regional integration. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

