PM Modi vs opposition: people’s trust is my protective shield, your lies can’t pierce that

THE trust placed in him and his government by 140 million people was a protective shield that neither abuse nor false allegations can pierce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in a scathing attack on the opposition which, a- he said, was mired in desperation and arrogance.

He was responding to Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged in his speech that the The rise of the Adani Group was at the behest of Modi and the political patronage of his government.

Those who doubt…they feel that Modi should be reprimanded and he will walk in the right direction. Modi’s pride was not born from newspaper headlines (Those seized with arrogance think that their way out of their desperation is to abuse Modi by making false allegations. The country’s faith in Modi was not built by newspaper headlines or by shiny faces on TV).

He said the nation’s confidence in him was beyond the opposition’s understanding. 140 crore deshvaasiyon ke vishwas ka suraksha simple paas hai aur you apne jhooth se est kavach ko bhed nahin sakate ho (I have the protective shield of the trust of 140 million compatriots and you cannot penetrate this shield with your lies), he declared.

Within these 140 crore, he reported, were the beneficiaries of Free Ration Scheme, PM-KISAN Scheme, Ujjwala, PM Awas and Swachh Bharat Scheme.

Modi said he spent every moment of his life for the people and it was a time of political stability and (a) decisive government.

Will the 80 million compatriots receiving a free ration ever believe them, he asked. Their abuses and allegations will have to go through those millions of Indians they have forced to live in hardship for decades, he said, without going into the details of Gandhi’s allegations.

Without naming the Congress leader, Modi said: Some people live for themselves and their families, but Modi lives for 25 million families in the country.

During his 87-minute speech, punctuated by calls from Adani, Adani and JPC, JPC from the opposition benches, Modi made no direct reference to Gandhi’s allegations regarding the Adani group. He invoked the UPA years and listed the scams that had riddled them.

Calling the decade 2004-2014 a lost decade, he said the UPA had a penchant for turning every opportunity into a crisis. So the IT boom got entangled in the 2G scam, the India-US nuclear deal in the cash-for-vote scandal, the blackout with the coal scam.

Instead, he said, 2020-30 was India’s decade and the opposition, disconnected from the wave of positivity, floundered to respond.

I was eagerly waiting for someone to present me with analysis and criticism for the country to benefit from. However, over the past nine years, instead of criticism, only accusations and abuse have been made, he said. Some people, drowned in despair, are unable to accept the progress of the country.

When you lose elections, blame the EVMs, criticize the Electoral Commission; if the Supreme Court does not give a favorable verdict, criticize the Supreme Court. If the corruption is being investigated, abuse the investigative agencies. If the army shows bravery, abuse the armed forces, bring charges against them. When talking about economic progress, criticize the RBI, Modi said. Over the past nine years, compulsive criticism has replaced constructive criticism.

In a look at the allegation that the agencies are massively targeting opposition leaders, he said he believed the poll results would favor opposition unity, but that was the direction of law enforcement which had Due to erectile dysfunction, these people came for a match. (It was because of ED that these people came together on a common platform), he said.

He strongly criticized what he called an attempt to smear him. After the words of some people yesterday in Lok Sabha, the whole ecosystem and their supporters uchhal rah the(jumping for joy) I was watching yesterday. After some people’s speeches, some people said happily: Ye hui na baat. Maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time).

Without mentioning the hoisting of Gandhis to Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Modi said, “The peace that has come today, (you) can leave in peace today. Today the Democracy Festival is celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling how he hoisted the tricolor in Lal Chowk despite terrorist threats years ago, he said: Today, there are successful tricolor programs in every house in Jammu and Kashmir. I am happy that some people who used to say there was a danger of spoiling the peace in Jammu and Kashmir with the Habs are also taking part in the Tiranga Yatra.

Gandhi was not present in the Chamber when the Prime Minister started his speech but joined him later and was seen shouting Adani, Adani with his party colleagues.

But not before visible confusion in the ranks of the opposition. About 15 minutes into the PM’s speech, Congress MPs staged a surprise strike by MPs in the middle and back rows, saying there was no prior plan. The DMK and NCP deputies remained seated. Congressmen Shashi Tharoor, Francisco Sardinha and Karti Chidambaram quickly returned to the House. Modi paused for a second and said, Thank you, Shashiji.

Other MPs also returned within minutes with Rahul Gandhi, who had not been present in the Chamber until then, leading them shouting slogans, Bharat Jodo and Adani.

Responding to Gandhis’ remarks that business schools like Harvard should conduct research on how to use the power of government to build individual businesses, Modi said: A reference was made about Harvard University . Harvard University has done a very good study in the past. The title of the study is Rise and Decline of Indias Congress Party.

Focusing on the narrowing of the congressional electoral base, he quoted the poet Dushyant Kumar: Don’t need your feet (The ground slipped under your feet, which is incredible, it is that you still do not realize it).

Earlier, when the Prime Minister began his speech, BRS MPs came to the Chamber well holding banners saying: We want JPC. When President Om Birla asked them to return to their seats, BRS Nama Nageswara Rao said they wanted to submit their request to the Prime Minister and the House. Now we are walking out in protest, he said, and party MPs have left the House.