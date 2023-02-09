“Wo ab chal chuke hain”: Prime Minister Modi attacks Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s speech | Latest India News





In response to the vote of thanks on the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mocked the ecosystem and its supporters over their reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Lok Sabha. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, who launched a scathing attack on the ruling regime during the Adani crisis, Prime Minister Modi said the whole ecosystem and its supporters were jubilant after a member’s speech. Rahul Gandhi, who took part in the debate on Tuesday and targeted the government largely on the Adani issue, was not present in the House when the prime minister made his first remarks. He then attained Lok Sabha. “I was watching yesterday. After a few people’s speeches, some people were happily saying, ‘Ye hui na baat. “Maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time),” Prime Minister Modi said. “To them it was said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain“Prime Minister Modi said, quoting a verse from famous Indian poet Jigar Moradabadi to sting the opposition. The prime minister also slammed opposition leaders for skipping the president’s speech and mentioned the controversial remark by Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. When the President’s speech continued, some people avoided him. A great leader even insulted the president. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on television, the feeling of hatred deep within us came out. An attempt was made to save himself after writing a letter later, he said. The Prime Minister said that the presence of President Draupadi Murmu at the head of the Republic is historic and inspiring for the girls and sisters of the country. “I extend my thanks to the President’s speech. I had the opportunity earlier too. But this time, with thanks, I also want to salute her. In his visionary speech, the President guided us and millions of “Indians. His presence as Head of the Republic is historic and inspiring to the girls and sisters of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The President has strengthened the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and this house in him are grateful,” he added.

